Susannah French Putney DAR Meeting May, 2022

Rose Marie Teresa Wilson, 76, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Emporia, KS passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Andover, KS. Memorial graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Rose was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 21, 1945. On May 23, 2017 she married Gene Wilson in Augusta, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: son, David Furst; daughter, Gabriella Lavato; grandchildren, Sean, Katrina, John, Stephanie, and Kaitlin; sister, Lily. She was preceded in death by her father, Josef Hoecken; her mother; sons, Michael Lavato and Robert Shelton; sister, Krysta. Memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe in Rose’s name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosie-wilson-funeral?qid=0c7894e9e7-c4e728dcbd1b20e0a954- 41, American Heart Association 1861 N Rock Rd #380 Wichita, KS 67206, or American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

AUGUSTA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO