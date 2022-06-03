Micah Williams still on a fast track

Benson High grad, Ducks sophomore, hopes to sprint to an NCAA 100-meter title in Eugene.

Being one of the fastest men in the world is pretty fun.

That's the mindset Micah Williams (pronounced Muk-EYE-ya) has adopted in 2022, and it has him flying on the track.

The Benson High grad will enter next week's NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene with the fastest time in the 100-meter dash this season. An Oregon sophomore, Williams qualified for the championships with a blistering 9.86 personal-best race on May 27 at the NCAA West Preliminaries at Fayetteville, Arkansas. That is tied for the second fastest 100 in the world in 2022 and broke the Arkansas stadium record.

Williams, 20, is scheduled to run in the semifinals on Wednesday, June 8, and hopefully, in the finals on Friday, June 10 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

In the West Preliminaries, Williams did not expect to PR, or to improve his own Ducks' program record. At a qualifying meet, the focus was advancing through each round to earn the right to race in front of Ducks' fans at the NCAA Championships.

But the 9.86 time he clocked is tied for the third fastest 100 ever run by a college sprinter.

"I was pretty surprised, only because it's regionals and I didn't expect myself to run (that fast)," Williams said. "But I need to start realizing that I'm a really good athlete, a really good track athlete. And that if I put together a good race, I'm capable of running times like that. It's more a confidence thing for me. I can believe in myself more. It did shock me a little bit."

The 9.86 surprised Leon McKenzie, too. The former Benson High track coach who has coached Williams since middle school, McKenzie didn't expect Williams to run such an impressive time during the NCAA preliminary meet.

"If you really want to be truthful, I didn't think he would be dropping 9.86 right now. But I knew he was capable of running really fast," McKenzie said.

Williams wasn't going to sneak up on anyone even without the eye-popping time at the West Prelims. He was, after all, an alternate for the United States 4x100 relay team at last summer's Olympics. His wind-aided 9.83 in April at the Mt. SAC Relays wasn't an official record, but was the fastest all-conditions time in the world in 2022. Williams has been establishing records since 2019 when, as a Benson sophomore, he ran the fastest 100 meters (10.21) and 200 (21.03) ever by an Oregon high school sprinter.

Had he not lost his junior season at Benson to injuries and had his senior season wiped out when COVID-19 shut down high school sports, McKenzie is confident Williams would have put those high school records beyond reach.

McKenzie, who along with Benson sprints coach John Mays has mentored Williams for years, believes Ducks' sprint coach Curtis Taylor is one of the top coaches in America. Taylor, McKenzie noted, has Williams peaking at an ideal time — which can be a challenge for sprint coaches.

Explosive starts are one reason Williams is running fast. But, it's his ability to gain speed as the race progresses that often separates him from the competition.

"I just want to be patient. I'm not really that tall of a guy (5-foot-8), or have that long of a stride. For me, I have to stay patient with my acceleration, which will take me a long way," he said.

In addition to chasing a championship in the 100, Williams hopes to help the Ducks 4x100 relay to an All-America performance. The relay is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. for the June 8 preliminaries, 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10. That's about an hour before the 100. Williams said the relay is a perfect warmup for the 100.

The NCAAs are only the beginning of what could be a huge summer. The USA Track and Field Championship are June 23-26 at Hayward Field and the IAAF World Track and Field Championships in Eugene in July — the first time the worlds have been held in the United States.

Despite the potential opportunities ahead, Williams said keeping his approach the same regardless of the stakes is one of the keys to running fast.

"Jitters and things can mess you up. So I try to go through it thinking about it like it's a regular meet," Williams said. "I'm more ready for the experience and believing my coaches will get me in the position to compete at a high level."

McKenzie talks regularly with Williams. His usual message is simple: trust the training and have fun. McKenzie noted that with every head-turning result, the external expectations increase and even Williams' friends ask what he's going to do next.

"My comment to him was just, 'Hey, man, you know you're blessed. Just feel like you were a kid in the candy store and have some fun out here. Because you're doing the work. You know you're in shape.'"

McKenzie noted that Williams doesn't shy away from competition. That was evident at the World Junior Championships when he was a 16-year-old high school sophomore and the youngest runner in the field. He anchored the United States to a gold medal in that 4x100 relay.

"He's had that (confidence) since he was a young guy, and I think as he continues on that's going to serve him well," McKenzie said.

In March, Williams was poised to repeat as the national champion in the 60-meter dash at the NCAA Indoor Championships, but was disqualified because of a false start. McKenzie believes Williams was ready to set the college record for that race, but that the false start provided an important lesson.

"A lot of times, everything doesn't go perfect in life and he learned a big lesson," McKenzie said, noting that Williams raised his hand before one recent race because there was too much noise to hear the starter — a lesson he took from the indoor disappointment.

As a freshman a year ago — competing outdoors for the first time since he was a high school sophomore — Williams finished third at the NCAAs in the 100 (10.11). He'll be considered the favorite to win it this time.

McKenzie noted that sprints are always unpredictable, but said that Williams is in a good place.

"He's much more seasoned, much more confident and much more of a seasoned veteran than he was last year as a freshman just coming off a high school campus," McKenzie said.

Bottom line, Williams is more comfortable than ever in his skin and is enjoying the competition.

"The biggest thing this year, I'm having more fun. You've seen I've been dancing and having fun," he said. "The key is having fun and believing in myself."

{loadposition sub-article-02}