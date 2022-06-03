ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Micah Williams still on a fast track

By Paul Danzer
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJu5C_0fzuDily00 Benson High grad, Ducks sophomore, hopes to sprint to an NCAA 100-meter title in Eugene.

Being one of the fastest men in the world is pretty fun.

That's the mindset Micah Williams (pronounced Muk-EYE-ya) has adopted in 2022, and it has him flying on the track.

The Benson High grad will enter next week's NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene with the fastest time in the 100-meter dash this season. An Oregon sophomore, Williams qualified for the championships with a blistering 9.86 personal-best race on May 27 at the NCAA West Preliminaries at Fayetteville, Arkansas. That is tied for the second fastest 100 in the world in 2022 and broke the Arkansas stadium record.

Williams, 20, is scheduled to run in the semifinals on Wednesday, June 8, and hopefully, in the finals on Friday, June 10 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

In the West Preliminaries, Williams did not expect to PR, or to improve his own Ducks' program record. At a qualifying meet, the focus was advancing through each round to earn the right to race in front of Ducks' fans at the NCAA Championships.

But the 9.86 time he clocked is tied for the third fastest 100 ever run by a college sprinter.

"I was pretty surprised, only because it's regionals and I didn't expect myself to run (that fast)," Williams said. "But I need to start realizing that I'm a really good athlete, a really good track athlete. And that if I put together a good race, I'm capable of running times like that. It's more a confidence thing for me. I can believe in myself more. It did shock me a little bit."

The 9.86 surprised Leon McKenzie, too. The former Benson High track coach who has coached Williams since middle school, McKenzie didn't expect Williams to run such an impressive time during the NCAA preliminary meet.

"If you really want to be truthful, I didn't think he would be dropping 9.86 right now. But I knew he was capable of running really fast," McKenzie said.

Williams wasn't going to sneak up on anyone even without the eye-popping time at the West Prelims. He was, after all, an alternate for the United States 4x100 relay team at last summer's Olympics. His wind-aided 9.83 in April at the Mt. SAC Relays wasn't an official record, but was the fastest all-conditions time in the world in 2022. Williams has been establishing records since 2019 when, as a Benson sophomore, he ran the fastest 100 meters (10.21) and 200 (21.03) ever by an Oregon high school sprinter.

Had he not lost his junior season at Benson to injuries and had his senior season wiped out when COVID-19 shut down high school sports, McKenzie is confident Williams would have put those high school records beyond reach.

McKenzie, who along with Benson sprints coach John Mays has mentored Williams for years, believes Ducks' sprint coach Curtis Taylor is one of the top coaches in America. Taylor, McKenzie noted, has Williams peaking at an ideal time — which can be a challenge for sprint coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0be4cA_0fzuDily00 Explosive starts are one reason Williams is running fast. But, it's his ability to gain speed as the race progresses that often separates him from the competition.

"I just want to be patient. I'm not really that tall of a guy (5-foot-8), or have that long of a stride. For me, I have to stay patient with my acceleration, which will take me a long way," he said.

In addition to chasing a championship in the 100, Williams hopes to help the Ducks 4x100 relay to an All-America performance. The relay is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. for the June 8 preliminaries, 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10. That's about an hour before the 100. Williams said the relay is a perfect warmup for the 100.

The NCAAs are only the beginning of what could be a huge summer. The USA Track and Field Championship are June 23-26 at Hayward Field and the IAAF World Track and Field Championships in Eugene in July — the first time the worlds have been held in the United States.

Despite the potential opportunities ahead, Williams said keeping his approach the same regardless of the stakes is one of the keys to running fast.

"Jitters and things can mess you up. So I try to go through it thinking about it like it's a regular meet," Williams said. "I'm more ready for the experience and believing my coaches will get me in the position to compete at a high level."

McKenzie talks regularly with Williams. His usual message is simple: trust the training and have fun. McKenzie noted that with every head-turning result, the external expectations increase and even Williams' friends ask what he's going to do next.

"My comment to him was just, 'Hey, man, you know you're blessed. Just feel like you were a kid in the candy store and have some fun out here. Because you're doing the work. You know you're in shape.'"

McKenzie noted that Williams doesn't shy away from competition. That was evident at the World Junior Championships when he was a 16-year-old high school sophomore and the youngest runner in the field. He anchored the United States to a gold medal in that 4x100 relay.

"He's had that (confidence) since he was a young guy, and I think as he continues on that's going to serve him well," McKenzie said.

In March, Williams was poised to repeat as the national champion in the 60-meter dash at the NCAA Indoor Championships, but was disqualified because of a false start. McKenzie believes Williams was ready to set the college record for that race, but that the false start provided an important lesson.

"A lot of times, everything doesn't go perfect in life and he learned a big lesson," McKenzie said, noting that Williams raised his hand before one recent race because there was too much noise to hear the starter — a lesson he took from the indoor disappointment.

As a freshman a year ago — competing outdoors for the first time since he was a high school sophomore — Williams finished third at the NCAAs in the 100 (10.11). He'll be considered the favorite to win it this time.

McKenzie noted that sprints are always unpredictable, but said that Williams is in a good place.

"He's much more seasoned, much more confident and much more of a seasoned veteran than he was last year as a freshman just coming off a high school campus," McKenzie said.

Bottom line, Williams is more comfortable than ever in his skin and is enjoying the competition.

"The biggest thing this year, I'm having more fun. You've seen I've been dancing and having fun," he said. "The key is having fun and believing in myself."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Oregon State baseball Super Regional times set

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.TUESDAY, JUNE 7 Super Regional times set — Oregon State will host Auburn in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Game two will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, game three will be Monday, time to be determined. The first two games will air on ESPN2. AquaSox 7, Hops 1 — Hillsboro (26-24) opened up this week's homestand with a loss to Everett (22-29) after giving up 13 hits to the AquaSox. Everett scored two runs in the first and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Ace up its sleeve: OSU baseball saves best for last to beat Vandy

In a back-and-forth game with five lead changes and two ties, ace pitcher Cooper Hjerpe saved the day for Oregon State. It's one thing to have an ace up your sleeve. It's quite another to have a National Pitcher of the Year contender. Thanks to a two-inning save from All-American pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, No. 3 Oregon State survived a wild, back-and-forth game against Vanderbilt on Monday, June 6, to win 7-6. With the victory, the Beavers clinch a date at home against No. 14 Auburn in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. Oregon State (47-16)...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Contemporary artist showcased in Oregon City exhibit

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations in through art and education. "Grade school to graduation: 100 years of education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in our region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin school houses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Arkansas State
Portland Tribune

Would angry voters oust incumbents? (Hint: No)

Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election. Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%. Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area. The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Citizen of the Year leaves legacy as Oregon City historian

Former Clackamas County parole officer Karin Morey dies May 31 after receiving Daughters of the American Revolution honorsKarin Morey, an Oregon City resident best known for her contributions to compiling Clackamas County's history, died suddenly May 31 at the age of 69. Former OC Chamber Executive Director Amber Holveck called Morey "a historical great, an intelligent woman and a spitfire who loved her community." According to her son, Morey collapsed at home during the evening of May 27 and never woke up, dying in Providence Portland Hospital's intensive care unit. She reported testing positive for COVID on May 13, but...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

All charged up!

Governor and ODOT leaders visit Woodburn Park & Ride to highlight Electric West Coast Highway upgrades.The first phase of upgrades to Oregon's portion of the West Coast Electric Highway began last October and wrapped up in May, fortifying electronic-vehicle infrastructure in key areas. To acknowledge the significance of those upgrades, officials from ODOT, a corporate executive from EV Charging Solutions and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Woodburn on May 24 to take part in a news conference held at the Woodburn Park & Ride. Speakers at the meetup included Brown, ODOT Director Kris Strickler and CEO of EV Charging Solutions...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City approves installation of first Native mural

Grand Ronde artist Brian Krehbiel plans 75-by-19-foot painting depicting story of Coyote and Meadowlark at busy highway intersectionOn June 1, tribal artist Brian Krehbiel kicked off painting a large mural at a major gateway to downtown Oregon City with a ceremonial chant while drumming. Krehbiel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, is painting the 75-by-19-foot mural across the street from the tribe's property at the former Blue Heron Paper Co. mill at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 99E (McLoughlin Boulevard). The mural on the side of White Rabbit Books & Gifts/Black Ink Coffee will...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Track And Field#Fast Track#Muk Eye Ya Rrb#Ducks
Portland Tribune

Staffing shortages mean closure, shorter hours for Oregon DMV

Officials say staffing on average is down 20% across the state, affecting locations in Portland and elsewhere.If you're in need of a real ID or other in-person DMV services in Sandy this summer, you're going to have to go out of town. The Sandy DMV closed May 31 and will remain closed through August. Officials cite staffing shortages as the reason for the temporary closure. "If you had an appointment scheduled during that time, (the) DMV will contact you," a notice on the Sandy office's website says. The staffing shortage isn't isolated to Sandy. The Southeast Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego residents separated by two votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version A half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just two votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Tuesday, May 31, Gupta has 6,729 votes while Nguyen has 6,727. Gupta had led by a few hundred...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County: 90% ballots counted

The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Clackamas County reports that 90% of primary election ballots have been counted by the morning of Monday, May 30. The primary election was held May 17. According to the county's dedicated website, 105,180 of the 116,045 ballots received by May 24 have been counted. An additional 9,566 remain to be duplicated to overcome the printing error preventing them from being counted. The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Democratic voters in the district are nearly evenly split...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland lost $1.4M; city leaders aren't saying how

A public records investigation shows that someone swiped money meant to help build affordable housing.In April, homeless services nonprofit Central City Concern needed $1.4 million for a new 100-unit affordable housing project called The Starlight in the heart of the Old Town neighborhood. The Portland Housing Bureau had signed a $17 million contract with the nonprofit last March to construct the building, and Central City Concern needed some of the money to cover the latest round of construction costs. So the nonprofit submitted what's known as a "draw request" to the housing bureau, asking to withdraw some of the money...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contestIt's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs. On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Our View: Time to restore trust in Clackamas County elections

Pamplin Media Group editorial board: Sherry Hall must leave clerk's office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County's elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office. Calling for the county's clerk to resign or be recalled after her latest disastrous antics was an easy decision for Pamplin Media Group, since it was a decision that we've already made — repeatedly. Our editorial board called for her removal in 2010, after Sherry Hall's office cost the county an extra $120,000 by misprinting ballots to include a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Milwaukie appoints historic first Muslim member of City Council

A Marine Corps veteran in Iraq, Masoud Adam Khosroabadi serves on city's planning commissionMilwaukie City Council's appointment of its first Iranian or Muslim council member in history came after much debate over another candidate that councilors felt was equally qualified for the seat. On May 4, Councilor Angel Falconer resigned from council, saying her recent bout with COVID exposed underlying health conditions that made it impossible to continue public service. "There's always arm-wrestling," Milwaukie Councilor Lisa Batey quipped as the City Council debated for over half an hour which candidate to appoint to Falconer's vacant seat. City councilors had been...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County married couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Police seize pills from vehicle of Gladstone residents Johnny and Martha StavrakisA married couple from Gladstone was arrested Wednesday, June 1, after allegedly trafficking fentanyl pills from Clackamas County to Central Oregon, per the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife Martha Stavrakis, 42, both face criminal charges after CODE detectives found and seized a "commercial quantity" of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl as well as other evidence of drug sales during a traffic stop, authorities say. Johnny repotedly faces charges for unlawful possession, manufacture, and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, as...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
503
Followers
4K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy