UVALDE, Texas — Matthew McConaughey is not "alright" with current policies in place that he says prevent "responsible gun ownership." Two weeks after the deadly Uvalde school shooting, McConaughey, 52, wrote a letter that was published in the Austin American-Statesmen where he urged Americans to understand the difference between "gun control" and "gun responsibility" in hopes there'll be bipartisan support for the latter.

UVALDE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO