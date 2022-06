The free-agent market this summer may be headlined by players in their prime like Johnny Gaudreau and Filip Forsberg, but there is also another tier of older talents that can still make a huge impact. Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Patrice Bergeron and Marc-Andre Fleury could all be going into the Hall of Fame one day and are technically available, once July 13 rolls around.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO