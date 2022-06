While the New York Mets still hold the best record in the National League at 38-20 and still hold a sizeable eight-game lead in the NL East over the second-place Atlanta Braves, the Amazin's are being battle-tested by injuries like few other teams in baseball. On top of that, the Braves and third-place Philadelphia Phillies are both red-hot, having won six and five games in a row, respectively.

