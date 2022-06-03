ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, KY

Raz Carlton Carr

By Traci Mason
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 89, of Guthrie) Funeral service will be Sunday...

Patricia Carver Sanders

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Thursday June 9th at 4pm at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Mary Frances Bacon

(Age 84) Funeral service will be Wednesday May 8th at 11am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Cadiz man injured in Lyon County motorcycle accident

A Cadiz man was injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend in Lyon County. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says 71-year old Gary Hix of Cadiz was pulling out of Dryden Creek Road onto KY 274 when he encountered loose gravel and lost control of the motorcycle before exiting the roadway and going down an earth embankment.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Man arrested for wanton endangerment, strangulation

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on multiple felony charges Monday afternoon after he allegedly strangled a woman and threatened to commit suicide by cop. Hopkinsville police were called to a home in the 900 block of West Second Street a few minutes after 5 p.m. for an unknown problem and the first arriving officer requested back up due to 24-year old Antonio Rowe of Hopkinsville allegedly having a gun and threatening suicide by cop.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Local woman hurt in Boulevard accident

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The collision report from HPD says 24-year old Marissa Hicks of Hopkinsville was in the median attempting to turn into the Max Fuel Express near Clinic Drive and that another motorist waved her across. That’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Burglary investigated on North McPherson St.

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday on North McPherson Avenue. Force was used to get inside a home in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the incident report, which says a suspect stole two televisions and a video game system with a combined value of $1,600.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Hoppers visit the Hopkinsville Rotary Club

The Hoptown Hoppers were guest of the Hopkinsville Rotary Club on Tuesday afternoon. The Hoppers recently picked up their 250th win in their 9 plus seasons in the league. Here are the comments from Hoppers Head Coach Gary Vaught…. The Hoppers are back home Wednesday night to host the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hearing held for 2019 McHenry Street murder suspect

With trial set to begin on the last Monday of this month, several matters were discussed in Christian Circuit Court Tuesday morning in the murder case against 21-year old Robert Torian. Torian is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Moore during an argument that began inside a car on McHenry Street...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Four injured in Logan County accident

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on US 431 South in Logan County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 57-year old Stephen Stuehmeyer of Clarksville had been westbound on Schochoh Road and stopped at the stop sign at 431. He didn’t see a...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Allegre VFD raises over $13,000 with annual BBQ fundraiser

The Allegre Volunteer Fire Department had a very successful barbecue fundraiser over the weekend. The annual event always draws big crowds to the north Todd County community, but James Dossett says Saturday night’s fundraiser that featured good food and music from the Country Twang Band brought in a little over $13,000.
ALLEGRE, KY
Pennyrile Electric hosting Membership Appreciation events this week

Pennyrile Electric is taking the time to show their appreciate to the members, as they host several community events over the next week. Officials with the cooperative were in Cadiz Monday handing out buckets and light bulbs, and Brent Gilkey says they had already had over 600 members come by before noon, registering for a chance to win prizes.
CADIZ, KY
Pedestrian injured in Murray hit and run

A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run collision Saturday night in Murray. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of South 16th Street and Murray police say Stetson Fletcher of Murray was hit by an automobile and was found lying in the roadway. The driver...
MURRAY, KY
Illinois man injured when semi overturns on Parkway

A truck driver was hurt after his rig overturned onto the Pennyrile Parkway Monday afternoon. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department says 34-year old Dovran Soyunov of Illinois had been headed north near the Crofton exit when he drifted to the right when someone cut him off in traffic. His semi then went to the left into the median and overturned after striking a turnaround point.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoppers win thriller in Paducah/OVL Sunday Results

The Hoptown Hoppers defeated The Paducah Chiefs 5-4 in 16 innings on Sunday in Paducah. The game was tied at two with Hoptown Hoppers batting in the top of the sixteenth when Fred Fernandez doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs. Blake Sarjent was credited with the victory for Hoptown, David Ernst earned the save for The Hoppers.
PADUCAH, KY
Local officials speak at State of Community breakfast

Local leaders were in Oak Grove Tuesday morning for the Christian County Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast, giving updates on projects and progress in their communities. Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis welcomed the crowd to Valor Hall and noted the recent announcement that Buc-ee’s is opening one...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Sharber withdraws from mayor’s race

Hopkinsville is back to two candidates for mayor. Independent candidate Cary Sharber, Jr. has withdrawn from the race, according to the Christian County Clerk’s Office, which leaves Democrat Alethea West and Republican James Knight, Jr. on the ballot in November.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Judge postpones ruling in Ward 7 race until Tenex rep can testify

While it’s appearing less likely that a recount or revote will be necessary to decide the contested Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council Republican primary, Circuit Judge John Atkins on Tuesday postponed his ruling on the matter until a representative of the election software company Tenex is able to testify about what went wrong on Election Day.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
City council approves budget, hears update on recycling program

Hopkinsville City Council approved a $43 million budget at Tuesday’s meeting and got an update on recycling in the city. The spending plan for fiscal year 2022-2023 does not include any proposed tax rate increases of any kind but does include a five percent cost of living increase for city employees. Councilmember Steve Keel says he supports the raises and the stipends for employees that were recently approved, but he would like to have a conversation in the future about what allocations are going to area agencies. He says it’s not that he doesn’t want to lend support to those agencies, it’s that he wants to make sure all bases are covered with city departments first.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

