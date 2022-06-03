Raz Carlton Carr

Hopkinsville City Council approved a $43 million budget at Tuesday’s meeting and got an update on recycling in the city. The spending plan for fiscal year 2022-2023 does not include any proposed tax rate increases of any kind but does include a five percent cost of living increase for city employees. Councilmember Steve Keel says he supports the raises and the stipends for employees that were recently approved, but he would like to have a conversation in the future about what allocations are going to area agencies. He says it’s not that he doesn’t want to lend support to those agencies, it’s that he wants to make sure all bases are covered with city departments first.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO