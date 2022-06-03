Save A Dog: Mechanic Rescues Dog Zipped In A Backpack & Tossed In A Dumpster

Mechanics are used to listening for strange noises coming from cars. Luckily, those listening skills came in handy when R.J., a mechanic at a Midas auto shop in Minnesota, heard an unusual sound coming from the store’s dumpster.

At first, R.J. thought the sound might be a raccoon. It turned out to be an abandoned dog , zipped in a hot backpack and tossed in the dumpster.

R.J. saved the pooch and brought him home. He named the dog Midas and is making sure he’ll never be mistreated or abandoned again.

Rescuing Midas From The Dumpster



When R.J. first heard a noise coming from the empty dumpster, it sounded like knocking. He figured it would be a raccoon, but when he checked, he found that the noise was coming from a backpack — and it was moving.

R.J. said to FOX9 KSMP, “I opened it up, and the dog literally, like, slowly lifted its head and looked up, and I didn’t even know what to say. I just about started crying there.”

The mechanic noted that it was lucky that the dog was dumped just after trash collectors emptied the bin. If he was in the dumpster earlier, then things might have gone much worse.

For R.J., it was love at first sight. He claimed the pooch as his own and said, “Of course, I got to give a name when you bring him to the vet, and so I figured, if anything, he’ll be my little trash panda Midas.”

He notes that if, by chance, Midas was stolen and has humans looking for him, he’ll give the pooch back. If not, he has a home with the mechanic who saved his life.

Never Abandon A Dog

This probably goes without saying if you’re a dog lover reading this article. Most of us would never think of abandoning or surrendering our dogs.

However, there are certain circumstances where people have no options. If you find that you must surrender your dog , do them one final act of kindness, and make sure they can find a safe home.

In a Facebook post, the Shakopee Police Department who responded to the call for Midas, said, “Though this story had a happy ending, it could have gone a lot differently.”

They advise that if you need “to surrender an animal, we encourage you to do it humanely. With social media and the internet at our fingertips, there is no shortage of options for finding a person willing to rehome your pet.”

DogTime also has a full guide on how to address problems before you return your dog to the shelter here .

Are you happy to see Midas going home with the mechanic who rescued him? Have you ever come across an abandoned dog? Let us know in the comments below!

