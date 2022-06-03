Warmer weather on the 7 day

Sunday was warm and dry across most of the state with highs in the 80s for lower elevations and upper 60s to mid-70s in the mountains. There will be some scattered afternoon thunderstorms tonight with slightly lower temperatures over northeast Colorado.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm with a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 70s for Denver and the plains with upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Thunderstorms will also be likely on Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Late next week will be warmer and drier once again.

Denver7 Weather

