Alex Cobb scratched from Friday’s start

Finding which players have been the most and least lucky after the season’s first two months is a great way to get an edge in the trade market. Understanding sabermetrics like BABIP and xFIP and comparing a player’s numbers this year compared to his career average can help in assessing whether a particular athlete is a buy-low or sell-high candidate. Research is essential when trying to make a deal, but keeping tabs on all these players can be difficult and time-consuming. That’s why we’ve got our featured pundits here to share top trade candidates at this point in the season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO