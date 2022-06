KENOSHA, Wis. — In collaboration with the Carthage admissions, financial aid, and athletics departments, the Carthage esports program announced their "Veteran Promise" grant, beginning in the fall of 2022. Any U.S. military veterans who enroll full time at Carthage College and earn a spot on the varsity esports team, will be given a $2,000 grant that can be used for up to four years during their time on campus.

