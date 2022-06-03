ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios’ Nintendo World will feature augmented reality Mario Kart ride in 2023

By Nouran Salahieh
 4 days ago

Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday gave fans a sneak peek at a new augmented reality ride that will open next year at the theme park’s upcoming Super Nintendo World .

The new ride, dubbed Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, is being pegged as the “one of the world’s largest, most interactive rides,” according to a news release from Universal Studios.

Guests will enter the Nintendo-themed land through the iconic Warp Pipe and end up at the ride inside Bowser’s Castle, where they are promised “ a multi-dimensional experience that recreates iconic environments from the Mario Kart games.”

Riders will sit inside four-seat Mario Kart vehicles inspired by the video game, strap on head mounted augmented reality goggles, and with a countdown, begin to race.

The new ride will feature augmented reality and projection mapping technology, propelling guests into the world of Mario with a “multi-sensory cornucopia of color, sound and movement.”

Just like the game, guests will be able to steer through courses underwater and in the clouds as they compete for the Golden Cup and collect coins.

The theme park says the ride will appeal to guests of all ages.

The Nintendo-themed land is set to open in early 2023, though Universal Studios has yet to announce the exact opening day.

The immersive gaming-inspired attraction will be the first Super Nintendo World to open in the United States, after first debuting in Japan in 2021.

Besides the ride, the immersive land will feature interactive areas, as well as themed shopping and dining locations, Universal Studios officials said.

