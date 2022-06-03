ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Challenge Rivals in Bid to Sign Uruguay Striker

By Matt Skinner
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BN8Q_0fztPKUp00

Darwin Nunez's transfer could be one of the biggest moves this summer with Manchester United just one of the teams looking to get a deal over the line that could be worth £100million.

Darwin Nunez's transfer could be one of the biggest moves this summer with Manchester United just one of the teams looking to get a deal over the line that could be worth £100million.

Benfica are well aware of the interest being shown in the 22-year-old and will be ready to sit back and let Nunez decide where his future lies so long as the transfer fee meets their valuation.

Erik Ten Hag has given his list of recommendations to his new board of directors and has mentioned his admiration for the striker, and the Old Trafford side could be prepared to add cash plus player deal to get it over the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hBvt_0fztPKUp00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Miguel Delaney of the Independent has said Nunez's advisors are ready to listen to The Red Devils as the team steps into a new era with Ten Hag at the helm.

The one stumbling block that could be faced by United is the lack of Champions League football with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all in the mix for his signature.

We all know that player superstitions come into play when signing for a new club and Nunez will be happy to know that his No21 will be free when Edinson Cavani, his Uruguayan teammate. This number is a reminder of his breakthrough season with Almeria, scoring 16 goals. This alerted Benfica who paid a club-record €24million in September 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAcj1_0fztPKUp00
Darwin Nunez in action for Benfica

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ten Hag will be hoping that he can get this deal done and concentrate on the other areas he has identified as needing to be improved.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

