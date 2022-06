Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason kicks off his summer tour tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, in Carmel, CA and continues to the East Coast, the Midwest and Texas before ending in Omaha, NE on July 22 with Sheryl Crow at The Memorial Park Concert. This is a testament to Dave Mason’s six-decade endurance as an icon in rock history. Mason is thrilled to get back on the road to see his friends and fans - “There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!” exclaimed Mason.

