Los Alamos County, NM

Los Alamos Democratic Party Hosts Final Meet & Greet Of 2002 Primary Election Season Saturday Morning At Pig + Fig

 5 days ago

The Los Alamos Democratic Party will host its last candidate Meet & Greet before Tuesday’s Primary Election. The Meet & Greet...

Los Alamos County Unofficial Results: 2022 Primary Election

Members of the Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office on the job this evening working the 2022 Primary Election results process at the Municipal Building, from left, Elections Manager Victoria Martinez, Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas, Deputy Clerk Anna Archuleta, Deputy Clerk Ubaldo Barela and Chief Deputy Clerk Adrianna Ortiz. Photo by Bonnie Gordon/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Format Details For 2022 Primary Election Night Results

Members of the Absentee by Mail Precinct Board working this evening to qualify and process any ballots accepted at each of the Election Day Vote Centers today and given to the County Clerk. Photo by Bonnie Gordon/ladailypost.com. 2022 Primary Election Night News:. In an effort to streamline the process, and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
County Planning & Zoning Commission Meets June 8

The Los Alamos County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 on Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88664699839. This meeting is open to the public. JUNE 8, 2022 Planning and Zoning Commission Agenda. Find the link for this meeting here. Webinar ID: 989 4601 8625.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Live Music Tonight At Tuesday At The Pond!

Los Alamos Creative District will host the Tuesdays at the Pond Summer Performance series tonight with Eryn Bent and a dance performance by En Pointe School of Dance. The entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashley Pond Park Stage with en Pointe School of Dance sharing some dance performances by a few of their dance classes.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Letter To The Editor: I Know Roger…

I have known Roger Montoya his entire life. I was there when he overcame a stutter in first grade. I was there when he had an emergency appendectomy at the old Taos Hospital when he was 8. I was there when he started painting at 12. I was there when...
VELARDE, NM
Atomic City Transit Launches Community Survey

Los Alamos County’s Atomic City Transit (ACT) launched two short community surveys June 3 through its vendor LSC Transportation Consultants. One survey is designed to solicit feedback from intermittent and non-users, and the other is for frequent users of the ACT bus services. Transit officials encourage community members to provide feedback on the survey that best describes their ridership before midnight Monday, June 20.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
On The Job In Los Alamos: At AutoDoc On DP Road

On the Job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is mechanic Kyle Hill at AutoDoc Ltd Co. Hill has worked at AutoDoc for three years. The company is owned by. a service and repair clinic at 208e DP Road. The shop specializes in European vehicles but also works on all vehicles. They want the people in Los Alamos County to know that there is a local automotive service and repair clinic specializing in vehicles designed by BMW, Mercedes, SAAB, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi and Porche. See the complete line of services here. Find out more aboutAutoDoc here. AutoDoc works by appointment only, see clinic hours here. To set up a ‘clinic visit’ call 505.661.4915. AutoDoc’s stated mission: ‘Our goal is to provide our ‘patients’ with the best in automotive health care by delivering only the finest products and exceptional services available. We strive to maintain a clean and friendly environment to deliver those services, and to continually find new products and services that fit our patients’ needs. We hope to be your automotive care clinic of choice when it comes to preventative maintenance and repair.’ Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Scenes From 2022 LAPS Retiree Celebration

LAPS Superintendent Dr. Jose Delfin greets guests at the 2022 Los Alamos Public Schools Retirement Celebration Wednesday, May 25 at Cottonwood on the Greens. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The brand new retirees are all smiles. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Classified Employees of the year from each school with Superintendent Jose...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rainbow Ball At LALT Postponed Until June 25

The Rainbow Ball is postponed until June 25. The Atomic Follies Cabaret will present The Rainbow Show, 7-10 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St. This Pride themed event will feature comedy, music, dancers and a headliner by Leona La’Roux, Infamous Queen of the Drag Scene. Doors...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Obituary: Mary V. Welch April 22, 1934 – May 27, 2022

MARY V. (Ginger) WELCH April 22, 1934 – May 27, 2022. Mary V. (Ginger) Welch, 88, of Sun City West, AZ and Los Alamos, NM, passed away May 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank P. Welch, infant son Mark Stephen Welch, her infant great grandson Maddox Melton, parents Cornelius and Jean Milliken, brothers Cornelius and William, sisters Kathleen, Helene, and Jean, and her sweet dog Sydney.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Letter To The Editor: About Fr. Glenn’s ‘You are gods!’

Fr. Glenn states, “…not only do we live and grow and are animate like all animals, but unlike them, we can think, plan, reflect, discern cause and effect …” (link) As a religious leader, Fr. Glenn is free to make such a statement. As a scientist, I cannot accept it. Yes, it may be correct, but it is a mostly untested assertion, not the conclusion of careful study and analysis of the precise type Fr. Glenn correctly asserts that we are capable of. We do not know, and admittedly perhaps, cannot know, the mental capabilities of many animals. But we need to try very hard before even considering the possibility that Fr. Glenn’s assertions are correct.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
NMSP Arrest DWI Suspect After Being Struck Head-On

June 5, 2022, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a New Mexico State Police officer patrolling Interstate 25 northbound observed a 1997 Buick passenger vehicle driving erratic traveling at a high rate of speed near the Paseo Del Norte exit, in Albuquerque. The vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

