George Strait Marks Milestone Anniversary Of One Of His Earliest Albums

Photo: Getty Images

George Strait is marking a milestone anniversary for one of his earliest albums… It’s the 40th anniversary of Strait From The Heart , the country legend’s second studio album containing some of his most beloved songs. The 10-track project included “Amarillo By Morning,” “Marina Del Rey,” “Fool Hearted Memory” and others.

“Straight from George's heart to yours,” reads a caption to a photo on Strait’s Instagram account on Friday (June 3). Sharing the artwork of the 1982 album, Strait’s post wished a “Happy Anniversary to [ Strait From The Heart ]!” Strait’s fans on social media were quick to drop congratulatory comments, celebrating “the king” and wishing a happy anniversary to the 1980s album.

Of course, Strait went on to release tons of other hit country songs that solidified his title as “King George” throughout his career in the music industry. Many country music listeners undoubtedly know “Write This Down,” “Check Yes Or No,” “Here For A Good Time,” “All My Ex’s Live In Texas,” “Carrying Your Love With Me” and tons of other iconic Strait songs that span decades. The Texas native’s iconic career has inspired countless other artists, including Scotty McCreery , Parker McCollum , Tim McGraw , Chris Stapleton , Little Big Town and many others who have been captivated by Strait’s performances (or, simply his presence). See his anniversary tribute to Strait From The Heart here :