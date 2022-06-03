Jack Harlow Introduces His Tasty Limited Edition KFC Meal

Jack Harlow and KFC are teaming to deliver something special for all of the Kentucky native's fans. After announcing his partnership with the beloved fast food chain in 2021, Harlow has finally revealed his new limited edition combo meal.



On Friday, June 3, Jack Harlow dropped the preview of his new KFC combo meal. In a brief video clip, the "Churchill Downs" rapper shows off the limited edition meal which includes KFC’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Mac & Cheese, ranch dipping sauce, and a lemonade. Harlow's new meal will also be delivered in rare packaging that fans will appreciate.

“From releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer,” Harlow said in a press release. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.



Harlow began to tease his special edition combo meal back in April. In the video he posted a video to his Instagram timeline, the rapper took over a KFC restaurant by taking Colonel Sanders' place on the wall and swiping a diamond-encrusted bucket of KFC chicken. At the time, Harlow feasted on multiple items from the menu to keep fans guessing about his collaboration.

Jack Harlow first confirmed his partnership with KFC back in December 2021. The rapper teamed up with the fast food chain to make a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross in an effort to help the victims of Kentucky who were affected by a string of tornadoes that impacted his hometown.



"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky," Harlow tweeted at the time. "Now I’m teaming up with @KFC , the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky. Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in relief efforts for Kentucky’s tornado victims."



In addition to the combo meal, Harlow also plans to release exclusive merch through the KFC app. Look out for the Jack Harlow meal at KFC starting on June 6.