Colorado Springs lost a colorful actor, musician and music teacher in Howard Kirstel last month. The man who acted and sang in many Pikes Peak region shows and once played guitar in a band with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia died May 23. He was 78. His wife Gretchen Kirstel preceded him in death in 2014. He's survived by a daughter and stepson.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO