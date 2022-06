For months, Yellowstone and 1883 fans have been wondering what Paramount+ meant when it said that it would be continuing the massively popular 1883, a spin-off of Yellowstone, with new episodes. At the time, we didn't know what "new episodes" meant as the purposely vague statement never clarified if a second season was coming, which didn't seem to be the case as 1883 was always intended to be a miniseries, or if it meant additional episodes would be tacked on to Season 1, which made little sense as Season 1 had a definitive story ending.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO