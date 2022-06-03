ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Ex-Torrance cop pleads not guilty to distributing, possessing child porn

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
A former Torrance police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he distributed and possessed child pornography.

Evan Robert Dahl, 23, was arrested at the Torrance police station May 6 by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division and released later that day on his own recognizance.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force learned in March that unlawful material was uploaded to a social media platform from an unknown address in Torrance, according to the LAPD.

Investigators then served search warrants at several locations throughout the city, including Dahl’s residence, where evidence was seized, according to the LAPD.

“The city of Torrance and its police department are aware of the troubling allegations leading to Evan Dahl’s arrest. Evan Dahl no longer works for the Torrance Police Department,” Torrance Police Sgt. Mark Ponegalek said in a statement released shortly after Dahl’s arrest. “Chief Jay Hart remains committed to transparency and accountability.”

Dahl was charged May 26 with one felony count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

At the prosecution’s request, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the former officer not to have any unsupervised contact with minors, not to be on social media and not to possess any pornography.

A date is scheduled to be set July 25 for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against Dahl to proceed to trial.

