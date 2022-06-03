NOTICE FOR PUBLIC HEARING on CDBG funds

Public access procedures to council meetings are as follows: • The building will be accessible 15 minutes prior to the meeting start time. • The public will access the building from the main entrance of City Hall (Goddard Road). • For meetings through the end of August, security staff will be stationed at the Pine Street door to advise the public to enter at the main entrance. • Employees and elected officials are to park in the Pine Street lot and to access the building at the Pine Street entrance. This will allow for more resident parking in front of the building. • Security staff will monitor the building throughout the meetings and conduct sweeps to ensure all parties have exited the building at the end of the meetings. • The building will automatically lock afterward at a prescheduled time. If you have additional questions, email Council Secretary Tiarra Burden (tburden@ci.taylor.mi.us) or City Clerk Cindy Bower (cbower@ci.taylor.mi.com).

TAYLOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO