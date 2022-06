As the 2021-22 school year draws to a close, there is some good news to report on the officiating front, and next steps to take before action begins again this fall. In a survey by NFHS Director of Officiating Services Dana Pappas, 28 of 36 participating state associations reported an increase in the number of registered officials from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Overall, in these states, there was a six percent increase in the number of registered officials this past year, as compared to a nine percent decrease between 2018-19 and 2020-21.

