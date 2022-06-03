Body cam captures moments following deadly Fairfield Twp. shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — New body camera video provides a look at what police saw when they responded to a deadly Walmart shooting.

As soon as the officers got on the scene, witnesses started telling officers how bad the situation was — something the officers would quickly find out.

“They’re down at the grocery, and I think the guy got shot in the head,” a witness tells police in the video.

Police said Adam Black of Columbus, 35, died at the scene.

Black was shot as he was trying to stop a man from stealing phones, according to police.

The gunman was gone, but it was still a dire situation.

Police say two people were shot.

“Where’s the other victim?” Officers repeatedly asked witnesses.

The officers started telling people how they could help as witnesses came forward.

“It’s a red impala, he’s on the passenger side... he’s got black pants, black jacket,” a witness tells police in the video.

As they received information about what vehicle the suspect was in officers began immediately relaying information back to dispatchers.

That was the last time he was seen until a SWAT team surrounded a Middletown hotel.

Police said Anthony Brown jumped out of the window, but law enforcement was able to track him down and arrest him.

