Tazewell woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $250,000 in Black Lung, Social Security benefits

 4 days ago

Johnson City aggravated robbery suspect sent to prison

Two drug offenders received prison time in court proceedings held in Washington County, Tennessee. Eddie Dean Dixon, 60, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge in connection to a hold up at the Johnson City CVS Pharmacy on West Market Street in April 2021. Judge Lisa Rice sentenced him to 15 years without parole.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Smyth County Sheriff’s Office conducting DUI checkpoints June 17

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office says the department will conduct DUI checkpoints across the county next Friday, June 17th. Officials say the reason for these checkpoints is to deter impaired drivers of both alcohol and drugs. They go on to say marijuana use can also lead to a DUI,...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Man charged with second-degree murder in Elliston woman’s death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of an Elliston woman, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a report for a missing adult on Sunday after friends and family said they were unable...
ELLISTON, VA
Oceana man facing charges for daytime burglary, larcency, unlawful entry

KOPPERSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oceana man is facing charges in relation to a series of Wyoming County thefts which took place throughout the month of May. According to Oceana Chief of Police Tyler Dunigon, a report was made on May 14, 2022 of a burglary which occurred within the Kopperston home of David Hearn at around 7:15pm the previous night.
OCEANA, WV
Johnson City man wanted, charged in connection to girlfriend’s death

A Johnson City man is now wanted and charged in connection to his girlfriend’s death. An investigation begun after the body of Athena Saunders was found near the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County on May 30th. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, with help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation discovered her boyfriend, Bradley Miller, 43, to be the person responsible for her death.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Calfee Park offering reward for vandalism, theft of plumbing fixtures

NOTICE: Calfee Park is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the vandalism and theft of plumbing fixtures from the public restrooms at Historic Calfee Park during the Memorial Day Weekend. Contact Pulaski Police Department with any tips.
PULASKI, VA
Lee County Sheriff’s Report – May 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of May. There were a total of 4,387 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,047 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 421 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 246 rescue squad calls dispatched, 5 ambulance calls along with 56 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 146 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 87 subpoenas, 23 show cause summons and 230 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 84 protective orders along with processing 72 people on 139 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel a little over 62,000 miles with 2,083 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patient and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 18 funerals and unlocked 53 vehicles for citizens.
LEE COUNTY, VA
TBI: Reward offered in search for Beauty Spot murder suspect

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a Johnson City man wanted in connection to a first-degree murder investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Monday that police charged Bradley Miller, 43, with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence on Saturday after […]
Police identify man killed in Northwest Roanoke fight

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Police have identified the man who died as a result of a fight in Northwest Roanoke over the weekend. Authorities said the victim was Berkley Bradley, 55, of Roanoke. Police had no further updates. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after police said he died...
ROANOKE, VA
Body found in Greenbrier County identified

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified. According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Former WV cop and firefighter admits to forcibly raping 16-year-old

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old he forcibly raped. During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with the Charleston Fire Department when he used […]

