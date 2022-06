Deep in the barren concrete landscape of South Central L.A., hidden amongst the barrage of corporate signage, is Ron Finley’s verdant playground. Where most would see a swimming pool to fill with a limited precious resource, L.A.’s “gangsta gardener” saw fertile land. And he turned it into a cornucopia, one that provided enough sustenance to ensure he only needed to step foot in a supermarket once during the lockdown.

GARDENING ・ 21 HOURS AGO