Prince Louis proved he can cause a little trouble just like any other four-year-old! The young royal was snapped making an irreverent face to his mom Kate Middleton during the Platinum Jubilee celebration at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4. While the family was taking in all the extravagant festivities in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch, Prince Louis stuck out his tongue and held up his fingers towards his mum, who hilariously tried to put a stop to his antics immediately.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO