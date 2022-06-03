This Viral TikTok Song Just Got A Major Remix Featuring DreamDoll, Kash Doll, and Rubi Rose

For the fashion house’s new bag campaign, the video is set to the original 90’s iconic hit record “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy & Monica. We all know how iconic the ‘90s were, from the fashion to the music —like the iconic record by Brandy & Monica, “The Boy Is Mine”, which was released in 1998. For self-portrait’s debut bag collection, Han Chong, the founder, and creative director paid homage to the ‘90s with the campaign as the era continues to influence and inspire the brand. “When thinking about how to launch the Bow Bag, I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past and kept being drawn to the nineties, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough, and heavily influenced by music,” Chong said in the press release. “Given the ambition, it could have been impossibly challenging, but I was so honored when everyone jumped on board to make it a reality.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO