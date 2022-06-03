ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Joliet’s West Side

959theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, a motorcyclist was killed after an accident on the west side of Joliet. At 6:53pm on June 2, Company 9 from the Joliet Fire...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Fleeing suspect drives wrong way, causes multiple-vehicle crash that left 7 injured in Waukegan

A suspect was arrested after he drove the wrong way on the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan, causing a five-vehicle crash that sent seven people to area hospitals. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the Amstutz Expressway near Grand Avenue in Waukegan for a report of a vehicle […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man crashes vehicle after carjacking woman at gunpoint, beats bystander

CHICAGO - A man is in custody Tuesday afternoon after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and later crashing the vehicle on South Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park. About 8:40 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was inside her parked SUV in the 3500 block of South State Street when the man entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and told her to get out, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

ISP: One person killed in crash on I-57

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a crash that happened on I-57 on Saturday. State Police were dispatched to I-57 northbound at milepost 301 in Iroquois County at around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash. Unit 1 was a 2020 White Mack Truck and […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Activity- Area of I-55 and Route 53

Bolingbrook Police officers responded to area of I-55 and Route 53 to assist other police agencies on Monday, June 6th at about 1 pm. Officers were attempting to stop residential burglary suspects from another jurisdiction. The offenders were followed while travelling south on I-55 and exited the highway southbound on...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in April hit-and-run that killed cyclist in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Man Armed With Hatchet Shot And Killed By Naperville Police Officer

An investigation is underway after a man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. Authorities say the officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. A man exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot the man, who died at the hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Traffic Accident#Cpr
fox32chicago.com

20-year-old Cicero woman killed in rollover crash on I-55

CICERO, Ill. - A 20-year-old Cicero woman was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle she was driving crashed on Interstate 55. The woman was traveling on southbound I-55 near Central Avenue about 3:42 a.m. when her 2012 Nissan Altima drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to Illinois State Police.
CICERO, IL
WCIA

Two dead in five-vehicle pileup on I-55

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Friday. State Troopers said the crash at Milepost 151 in McLean County just before 4 p.m. on Friday. The crash shut down the highway for almost eight hours while first responders were on the scene tending to victims […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

Driver killed, passenger injured in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and a man is hospitalized following a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.Illinois State Police said around 3:42 a.m., the driver, a 20-year-old woman of Cicero, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man of Berwyn, were traveling southbound on I-55 near Central Avenue.The driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons before driving off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ISP said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Southbound traffic was diverted off Central Avenue around 5:29 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:38 a.m.No further information was immediately made available. 
BERWYN, IL
wjol.com

Tinley Park Man Charged In Death of New Lenox Man

A Tinley Park man is charged in the death of a New Lenox man last month. Police say Jacob Bean shoved Frank Stiso after the pair argued May 29th in the street in the 86-hundred block of Brookside Glen Drive. Stiso fell and hit his head on the pavement, knocking him unconscious. He died the next day at the hospital. Bean was charged with aggravated battery.
TINLEY PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy