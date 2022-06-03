Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Joliet’s West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and a man is hospitalized following a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.Illinois State Police said around 3:42 a.m., the driver, a 20-year-old woman of Cicero, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man of Berwyn, were traveling southbound on I-55 near Central Avenue.The driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons before driving off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ISP said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Southbound traffic was diverted off Central Avenue around 5:29 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:38 a.m.No further information was immediately made available.

BERWYN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO