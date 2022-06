Yakima, WASH. - He served in the U.S. Navy for less than a year before being killed in action at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Now, the Yakima man is back home. According to Patrick Lloyd Chess' obituary from Shawn and Son's Funeral Home, Chess was born in Yakima and lived there with his large family who farmed the Valley. He enlisted at 22-years-old and died just shy of a year into his service. He was on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japan.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO