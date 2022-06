For the second straight game, the LSU Tigers pulled out a victory after a late-inning rally in the NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Regional Saturday. Down four runs going into the bottom of the ninth against No. 1 regional seed and host Southern Miss, No. 2 LSU scored four to send the game into extra innings then won it 7-6, scoring the run on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice with one out in the bottom of the 10th.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO