ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pride Month festivities across Pennsylvania combine celebration, activism

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eC6ss_0fzsUwUN00

The north apron of City Hall was filled with people on Friday afternoon, many of them wearing rainbow clothing and accessories that displayed their support for the LGBTQ+ community. But the largest accessory was the large rainbow-colored Pride Flag that was raised in front of City Hall.

The celebration marks the beginning of Pride Month. This year's festivities come as Philadelphia celebrates the 50th anniversary of its first Pride events.

"Our fight is ongoing, generation after generation," said Erik Larson, deputy director of Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs.

The city's Office of LGBT affairs and the support and resources available in the city are a far cry from the availability of programs in the suburbs.

"Out here in the counties, we are dealing with systemic issues and a lack of resources that I don't know of many people realize," said Kyle McIntyre, vice president and co-founder of the nonprofit social justice organization Understand, Devotion, Take Action and Justice (U.D.T.J.) in Upper Darby.

U.D.T.J. organization was formed during the period of civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. The organization's mission is to fight for justice for all people. Part of incorporating that mission is placing a value on allyship and intersectionality.

"For a long time, we've tried to fight our own battles. We tried to fight our own struggles. And the reality is the struggles of my neighbor are my struggles," said McIntryre.

Philadelphia's Pride flag-raising event also focused on representing all voices in the LGBTQ+ community.

Philadelphia Pride celebrations are back this year - marking 50 years!

"I am a queer, trans, indigenous immigrant living in Philadelphia," said a person who identified themselves as Sofia while speaking to the crowd.

"The most marginalized of any group including the LGBTQ community is generally the people of color of that group," said Shanay Rowe, assistant director of Philadelphia Family Pride.

The event also included representation from members of the LGBTQ+ community who have disabilities.

"(We want) to work towards transforming a society that is quick to forget those that are most marginalized," said Vicki Landers, executive director of Disability Pride PA.

This Pride also comes at a time when activists say trans rights are under attack.

"Bills across the country and here in Pennsylvania are being introduced and signed into law that discriminate against our trans young people," said Larson.

It gives organizations like U.D.T.J. a new purpose and new opportunities like hosting Upper Darby's second annual Pride March and Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Upper Darby High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Before the festival, there will be a march that will depart Beverly Hills Middle School at noon. Participants are encouraged to bring signs representing the LGBTQ+ community and issues. The festival is open to the public and will include educational sessions, entertainment and more than 100 vendors.

Philadelphia's Pride March and Festival will take place on Sunday, June 5. The March will take place at 11 a.m. on the North end of Independence Mall in front of the Constitution Center. The festival will begin at noon in the Gayborhood immediately following the march.

Comments / 39

Ace Giacome
5d ago

It is truly DISGUSTING that they are now pushing a sexual deviance month. The propaganda machine of the immoral must be STOPPED. We need a moral leader with the strength and fortitude to fight for families.

Reply(3)
27
JM MECHANICAL
4d ago

does celebrating acute mental illness and extremely poor life choices somehow make things better? this pride this is disgusting. the alphabet people deserve every bit of pushback they get from normal, sane people. if you don't like the entire world having a negative opinion of you, may I suggest making better choices and not pushing the insane rainbow propaganda on those of us that really do not care about your mental illness.

Reply
13
Robert Rinehart
4d ago

Aw a whole month to celebrate mental illness, how nice.

Reply
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s First Black TV Reporter Trudy Haynes Passes Away At Age 95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CBS3 family has lost one of our own. Former Eyewitness News reporter Trudy Haynes has died. She was 95 years old. She was beloved by all of us. Trudy was a trailblazer in the journalism industry and a longtime fixture at CBS3, where she worked for more than 30 years. Haynes transformed the face of the news industry when she became Philadelphia’s first Black TV reporter. Now, we celebrate her life and all that she meant to us and the legacy she leaves behind. Haynes was the definition of class and grace and our very own legend here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Civil Unrest#Disability#Racism#Office Of Lgbt Affairs#Allyship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy