Sonny Rigas retired from Atrium Health Floyd on Friday, ending 26 years of service with the organization. Rigas served as an internal auditor at Floyd briefly in the 1980s. He then held administrative positions with other healthcare organization before returning to Floyd in 1996. He was named executi​ve vice president and chief operating officer in 2011. Rigas played a large role in the expansion of services at Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO