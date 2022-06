Mark June 6 on your calendars forever more. Today will be the day when people remember that things completely changed at Warren County High School. Director of Schools Grant Swallows delivered bombshell news this morning when he alerted the school system that WCHS executive principal Clark George will be moved to a district position and that all academy principal positions will be posted once George’s job is filled.

WARREN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO