OGLESBY – A Streator man has died after a motorcycle crash in Oglesby on Sunday. The Oglesby Police Department say that in the early morning hours a motorcycle being operated by 51-year-old Eric A. Davis crashed at the intersection of Glen Ave. and Walnut Street. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the Oglesby Police Department and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

STREATOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO