Amazon warehouse murder suspect killed during shootout with police near I-40, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man suspected of killing a woman at a Mississippi Amazon warehouse Friday afternoon was killed by Memphis Police just hours later, according to the Memphis Police Department.

I-40 WHITTEN STANDOFF Police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck block off a scene near I-40 and Whitten Rd. where a shootout with police left a gunman dead.

Friday around noon, 44-year-old Ebony Leshay Crocket was shot 3 times and killed at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.

44-year-old Ebony Leshay Crockett from Marked Tree, Arkansas

Horn Lake Police identified the man who allegedly killed Crockett as 45-year-old Corey D. Brewer. Brewer and Crockett knew each other through employment at Amazon, Horn Lake Police said.

Corey D. Brewer

A murder warrant was issued for Brewer and a BOLO, or Be on the Lookout notice, was issued for Brewer and his vehicle.

Around 3:20 p.m., Memphis Police officers caught up with Brewer while he was driving a white Honda in the area of I-40 and Whitten Rd., the department said.

When police pulled Brewer over, shots were fired at police, according to MPD. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that Memphis Police did return fire, striking Brewer.

At the end of the shootout, Brewer was dead. The TBI said that Brewer was alone and never exited his vehicle during the encounter, despite multiple requests from police to step out of his car.

MPD said that no officers were injured during the shootout.

The TBI is handling the investigation into the deadly shooting and is expected to provide additional updates as their investigation into the police shooting continues.

