ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Amazon warehouse murder suspect killed during shootout with police near I-40, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man suspected of killing a woman at a Mississippi Amazon warehouse Friday afternoon was killed by Memphis Police just hours later, according to the Memphis Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ9Jj_0fzsJuTS00
I-40 WHITTEN STANDOFF Police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck block off a scene near I-40 and Whitten Rd. where a shootout with police left a gunman dead. (TDOT)

Friday around noon, 44-year-old Ebony Leshay Crocket was shot 3 times and killed at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAw1W_0fzsJuTS00
Ebony Leshay Crockett 44-year-old Ebony Leshay Crockett from Marked Tree, Arkansas was shot and killed at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, MS on June 3, 2022. (WHBQ)

Horn Lake Police identified the man who allegedly killed Crockett as 45-year-old Corey D. Brewer. Brewer and Crockett knew each other through employment at Amazon, Horn Lake Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rx5LM_0fzsJuTS00
Corey D. Brewer Mug Corey D. Brewer shot and killed a woman at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, according to the Horn Lake Police Department. Brewer later died after a standoff with Memphis Police, MPD said. (Horn Lake Police Department)

A murder warrant was issued for Brewer and a BOLO, or Be on the Lookout notice, was issued for Brewer and his vehicle.

Around 3:20 p.m., Memphis Police officers caught up with Brewer while he was driving a white Honda in the area of I-40 and Whitten Rd., the department said.

When police pulled Brewer over, shots were fired at police, according to MPD. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that Memphis Police did return fire, striking Brewer.

WATCH: Officer-involved shooting near I-40 and Whitten Rd., TBI says WATCH: Officer-involved shooting near I-40 and Whitten Rd., TBI says

At the end of the shootout, Brewer was dead. The TBI said that Brewer was alone and never exited his vehicle during the encounter, despite multiple requests from police to step out of his car.

MPD said that no officers were injured during the shootout.

The TBI is handling the investigation into the deadly shooting and is expected to provide additional updates as their investigation into the police shooting continues.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

hometownguy
3d ago

hate to hear that, but that saves the tax payers the court cost.

Reply
14
Mac .
3d ago

Justice served finally.another person us tax payers won't have to take care of.

Reply
10
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Westwood, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in Memphis. The shooting happened on Western Park Drive, in the Westwood area. Memphis Fire confirmed they responded to a shooting call at 5:18 a.m. The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Horn Lake, MS
City
Lake, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Desoto County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, MS
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Shooting#Murder#I 40#Violent Crime#The Desoto County Coroner#Bolo#Memphis Police#Tbi
WREG

One dead after Midtown shooting, 3 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed in Midtown on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on 42 North Claybrook Street around 9:45 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition where he later died from his injuries. Police say three people have been detained but have not confirmed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘It took me to my knees:’ Who killed Mallory Morgan?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lyndsay Pittman held back tears as she described the day she found out her friend and coworker had been murdered. Memphis Police said Mallory Morgan, 27, was shot in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments on May 12 just after midnight. “It was a shock. I just couldn’t believe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WREG

Man gets in shootout with accused car burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused car burglar has been listed in critical condition after being shot overnight in East Memphis. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Perkins Terrace. Court documents said a man was walking his dog when three men stopped their vehicle, got out and ran […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot overnight in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 1200 Block of Perkins Terrace for shots fired just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Amazon murder suspect shot by officers on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man suspected of shooting a woman to death at an Amazon Warehouse in Mississippi has been shot to death by officers on I-40. An incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-40 and Whitten. According to Memphis Police, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area. The driver, later identified […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy