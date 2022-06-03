ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ISM: Service sector expands in May

Cover picture for the articleThe ISM Services Index registered 55.9% in May; 1.2 percentage points lower than the April reading of 57.1%. This reading represents the 24th straight month of growth for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of...

What the Bear Market Means for the Media Sector

Click here to read the full article. With the outlook for the global economy getting gloomier by the minute, there’s ample expectation that a recession could be in the offing. But whether there is or isn’t one is besides the point for Naveen Sarma, senior director of S&P Global Ratings, a veteran credit analyst focused on the media business. An economic downturn doesn’t have to cross into recession territory in order to have consequences for the entertainment and technology industries in myriad ways. “If consumers feel stressed and stretched, and they choose to cut back on spending, that ultimately will impact the...
