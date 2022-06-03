ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's Vietnamese Community Lovingly Represented On Stage In Song of Me

By Jessica Goldman
Houston Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a theater cycle full of joy (yippee — almost an entire season of watching live theater again), nothing may top the elation of hearing Vietnamese words spoken on stage and the reaction of those in the audience able to follow along. But it isn’t just the occasional...

www.houstonpress.com

Comments / 0

TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: the Metal Art of the Eclectic Menagerie in Houston

A cubist-like armadillo stands atop a hillock next to a sleek roadrunner in a 2-acre field at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, just south of Houston’s Loop 610. A dragon rears menacingly nearby, while King Kong scales a boom crane near a stegosaurus-like dinosaur. A colorful grasshopper zips through the air, not as fast as the stealth fighter pilot—who looks a lot like Snoopy—or the missile it has let fly from beneath its wing. Arachnophobes beware: a 20-foot-tall spindly-legged spider will trigger you. Take comfort in the fact that the missile fired by the stealth fighter is well on its way to destroying this fearsome beast.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston Concert Watch 6/8: Bun B, Machine Gun Kelly, and More

One of the greatest things about being a music fan in Houston — aside from the high quality of local artistry — is that choices abound. Whether your tastes run from rap to rock to blues, there is a show for you this week. Cases in point:. Hot...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Live with Queen Latifah In Houston!

Friday on Houston Life, we’re live on location with Queen Latifah! Courtney, Derrick, Joe and Lauren will show her Houston hospitality. We’ll interview her live and we’ll get a sneak-peak behind the scenes of her stage. Houston Life is on the road with Queen Latifah, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Where To Watch A Drive In Movie: Houston

HOUSTON — Today is National Drive-In Movie Day. The first drive-in theater was opened on June 6, 1933, by Richard M. Hollingshead Jr. in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Camden Drive-In invited movie-goers to park their cars and watch a movie for the cost of 25 cents a car and an extra 25 cents a person. Hollingshead was reportedly inspired to create the concept by his mother, who found traditional movie theater seats to be uncomfortable.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston Bucket List Part 3: Pride, Gators and Galveston

Twice in the last decade, we at the Houston Press have compiled our list of the 100 things every Houstonian must do. The first list was nearly 10 years ago and limited to a very small radius around the city (30 miles). In 2017, we expanded it to include distances slightly farther away — up to 100 miles — given at how much is so close to us. How can we exclude the Gulf of Mexico?
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate summer 2022 in Baytown near Houston with fun events including free concerts, fireworks, waterpark activities & more!

Looking for things to do in the Houston area this summer? Baytown, Texas, located just 30 minutes east of Houston, offers local opportunities for fun and escape all summer long! There’s live entertainment, delicious food, July 4th parade, fireworks, summer camps for kids, and waterpark activities!!! Check out all the details and make plans to visit Baytown, Texas this summer!
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒These 15 memberships to Houston, Texas’ best attractions are worth the price for your summer plans

HOUSTON – Trying to find something great to do this summer or a gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for?. Consider experiences -- a year of access to great places, fun and adventure that makes sense for entertainment this summer. As a gift item, give something your loved one might not splurge on themselves. Maybe tickets someplace they’ve never been or something they’ve never done.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local chef gives back after cheating death three times

Saturday the City of Houston recognized local chef Cassandra Faust, also known as “Chef Cassi” who says gratitude is the spice of life after being brought back from the brink of death three times! Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards shares her incredible story.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Where to "Rosé All Day" in Houston for National Rosé Day 2022

Saturday, June 11 National Rosé Day. We know the “National [insert random food or beverage here] Day” specials can be a little much, but for some reason, National Rosé Day just hits different (we’re guessing that’s because it’s officially scorching outside and rosé is damn refreshing).
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Katy brewery offers the second-best brew in the world

KATY, Texas - If the hot weather has you in the mood for a cold beer, a Katy brewery can lay claim to serving one of the best in the world. No Label Brewing Co. opened its doors nearly 13 years ago, but the last few have seen some pretty aggressive experimentation with different recipes that have won some awards along the way.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston hobbits beware: The Morgoth Burger is here

HOUSTON – Meet the massive Morgoth Burger from Houston’s own Hobbit Café. The burger -- named after a Dark Lord in J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary literary world -- is four patties, four slices of thick bacon, four slices of cheese and a smoked jalapeño boudin link that’s skewered with a jalapeño popper, fried pickles and a cheese shrimp roll.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Milby Pitcher Jhaeden Bowers Pushes Buffs to The Brink

Milby senior right-hand fast ball pitcher Jhaeden Bowers, a Jackson State University commit, is a 6-foot-2-inch specimen with a cannon of an arm that averages just under 90mph on the pitch radar gun. While many had high expectations for Milby during the regular season, few foresaw the team to clearing...
LA PORTE, TX
geekbloggers.com

An Alternative to Weight Loss Surgery

The Houston Endocrine Center is a weight loss clinic in Houston that offers a variety of weight loss surgeries. The center has been providing the best weight loss surgery services in the country for over 20 years. The clinic is well-known for its expertise in weight management and for offering many different surgical options to help patients achieve their goals. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures. .Houston Endocrine Center also offers non-surgical weight loss and wellness options such as diet and exercise, custom meal plans, nutritional counseling and more. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures.
HOUSTON, TX

