Landon Bruce "Billy" Mise, Jr., 86, of Yanceyville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 8,2022, in the Locust Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation, but family will receive friends following the service. At other times, the family will be at his daughter's home.

YANCEYVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO