Chromeo, DEATHPACT, GRiZ, Slander, AC Slater, Habstrakt, and more will make their way to Austin for ILLfest this September. Austin is about to get a touch weirder toward the end of the hot summer months as ILLfest Music & Street Art Festival gears up to make its return. This fifth edition of this award-winning festival is set to take place at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on September 3-4 and already caused a stir back in April with the release of its initial lineup after its most recent edition in February. Today, they bolstered that list with even more names that are sure to turn heads.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO