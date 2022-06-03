Video: Young Thug Gets Laughed At For Asking To Use The Restroom! #NotFunny

As Young Thug and Gunna’s ongoing RICO case continues to heat up, YSL rapper Yak Gotti has responded to accusations that he is actively helping the federal government build its criminal case against Thugga and the Young Stoner Life (YSL) collective. Reports emerged during Yak’s bond hearing on Thursday...
There is an onslaught of information floating around about this YSL RICO indictment and it has been the main talking point in Hip Hop circles. Reporters have been firing off real-time details from courtroom hearings or press conferences, and that information often lands itself in Twitter threads before being flushed out in full articles. This week, Young Thug made an appearance in court and during that hearing, there were plenty of takeaways prior to the Rap mogul being denied bond.
During an appearance on VladTV, Yung Joc claimed T-Pain’s 2007 hit “Buy U a Drank” was inspired by an awkward encounter the autotuned crooner had with Lil Flip at a car show in Dallas. “We in Dallas, we in this fucking hotel named the Antebellum or some...
Yesterday (June 4), Boosie took to Instagram to air out a girl who allegedly lied about having a baby by his son, Tootie Raw. For the entire day, the Louisiana rapper exposed the young teen, whose name is Ramya, and her family for attempting to trap his child-- and he's still going.
Prayers up! Atlanta rapper, Trouble — born Mariel Semonte Orr — has passed away. He was just 34 years old. Trouble, who’s known for his 2011 smash hit, “Bussin,” had his death confirmed on Sunday, June 5, 2022, by his record label, Def Jam Recordings, in an emotional tweet.
Last weekend, the Blueface family was involved in a full-out brawl in front of his home. His girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, ended up tussling with his mother, Karlissa Saffold, as well as his sister, Kali Miller. Video footage of the fight was shared on social media and remained a trending topic for a while.
Late last month, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Benzino, turned himself in to the authorities following a warrant for his arrest. During an interview with AllHipHop, the former television personality explained that he had gotten himself into trouble due to an incident that took place two years ago. Zino,...
UPDATE (June 3, 2022):. Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel has released a statement to XXL in the wake of Thugger being denied bond again. "I will not stop my focus and passionate pursuit to ethically, lawfully and zealously clear Mr. Williams from these baseless charges," the statement reads. "We will dissect the prosecution’s argument in opposition to bail and will then file a detailed Motion for the Honorable Court to reconsider the ruling on bond. We will ask for another bond hearing."
Boosie is a happy man this weekend -- he looks like someone who just found out they weren't the father on "Maury" ... except, he's celebrating vicariously through his own seed. The rapper posted a wild video showing himself screaming in pure joy from within his car ... touting the...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug is going to remain in prison until his trial date after being denied bond in his RICO case. Fulton County judge Ural Glanville said during a hearing Thursday that he has concerns about Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, being “a danger to the community.”
Comments / 0