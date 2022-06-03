Video: Young Thug Gets Laughed At For Asking To Use The Restroom! #NotFunny

There is an onslaught of information floating around about this YSL RICO indictment and it has been the main talking point in Hip Hop circles. Reporters have been firing off real-time details from courtroom hearings or press conferences, and that information often lands itself in Twitter threads before being flushed out in full articles. This week, Young Thug made an appearance in court and during that hearing, there were plenty of takeaways prior to the Rap mogul being denied bond.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO