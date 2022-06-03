ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug

Video: Young Thug Gets Laughed At For Asking To Use The Restroom! #NotFunny

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis really makes me mad and sad. I'm not judging,...

hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Associate Caught On Cell Phone In Jail Trying Get Evidence Destroyed: Report

There is an onslaught of information floating around about this YSL RICO indictment and it has been the main talking point in Hip Hop circles. Reporters have been firing off real-time details from courtroom hearings or press conferences, and that information often lands itself in Twitter threads before being flushed out in full articles. This week, Young Thug made an appearance in court and during that hearing, there were plenty of takeaways prior to the Rap mogul being denied bond.
#Racketeering
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Says He's "Back To Da Bag" Following Jail Release

Late last month, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Benzino, turned himself in to the authorities following a warrant for his arrest. During an interview with AllHipHop, the former television personality explained that he had gotten himself into trouble due to an incident that took place two years ago. Zino,...
105.5 The Fan

Young Thug Prosecutor Claims to Have Proffers Against Thug From People Indicted With Him

UPDATE (June 3, 2022):. Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel has released a statement to XXL in the wake of Thugger being denied bond again. "I will not stop my focus and passionate pursuit to ethically, lawfully and zealously clear Mr. Williams from these baseless charges," the statement reads. "We will dissect the prosecution’s argument in opposition to bail and will then file a detailed Motion for the Honorable Court to reconsider the ruling on bond. We will ask for another bond hearing."
Young Thug

