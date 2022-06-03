ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Du Quoin area briefs: Grief seminars begin at Maxton-Rosado; in support of local health departments

carbondaletimes.com
 4 days ago

The Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home and the Rev. Amanda Groves are teaming up for quarterly grief support seminars at the funeral home. The first seminar will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at Maxton-Rosado, 11 S. Hickory St., Du...

www.carbondaletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
carbondaletimes.com

Delta Kappa Gamma chapters hold joint meeting over brunch

The annual joint meeting of two area Delta Kappa Gamma Chapters was held at Scuttle Inn Restaurant in Percy. Beta Delta Chapter hosted Alpha Kappa Chapter members for the brunch and social gathering. A delicious brunch of quiche, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit and sweet rolls was served to the 27 members attending.
PERCY, IL
carbondaletimes.com

Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Memorial Hospital CEO Brett Bollmann recently named Jeanice Brandes of Chester Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter 2022. Brandes has worked at Memorial Hospital since October of 2020 as a cook in the Dietary Department. When asked what she likes most about working at Memorial Hospital, Brandes replied,...
suntimesnews.com

MoDOT to hold community briefing on Chester Bridge

SIKESTON – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a community briefing to discuss future plans to replace the Chester Bridge. The bridge over the Mississippi River will be replaced using the design-build method. During the meeting, MoDOT engineers will share information about how that process works and what the schedule for replacement looks like.
SIKESTON, MO
carbondaletimes.com

Marion Garden Club Absher signs 'National Garden Week' proclamation

MARION -- Garden Clubs throughout the world are celebrating National Garden Week this week, June 5-11. Garden Week involves setting aside a special week to strengthen communities by encouraging citizens of all ages to work toward goals. Among the activities are educational programs, environmental cleanup, community beautification, garden walks, and youth activities.
MARION, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Du Quoin, IL
Health
City
Du Quoin, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Du Quoin, IL
Government
The Telegraph

Khan featured at river talk

EAST ALTON – Mississippi River Network Policy Director Maisah Khan will speak 7 p.m. June 21 at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton .
EAST ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siuc
carbondaletimes.com

Jo Ann Martin of Chester

Jo Ann Martin, 86, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born to the late Leslie and Dorothy (nee Keel) Powell on Oct. 13, 1935 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Jo Ann married Sherman Martin on Dec. 31, 1952...
CHESTER, IL
KFVS12

Pride event brings hundreds to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds participated in a pride event in Cape Girardeau on Sunday at Capaha Park. The event is called Pride in the Park SEMO, and it was brought together by Independence Place. The event focused on highlighting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with dozens of vendors...
KFVS12

Crews relocate fish from Capaha Park pond

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation relocated fish from the pond at Capaha Park on Tuesday, June 7. The city plans to dredge and renovate the pond, so the fish are being moved to other locations. A team went out with nets and used electrofishing, which...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
carbondaletimes.com

Look for 3% increase in June water, sewer bills

The price of everything is going up, from milk to gasoline, as inflation grips our national economy. Mayor Tom Page explained the cost of making the Mississippi River drinkable was through the roof as well. Page said chemicals for water treatment have more than doubled from their previous costs and...
CHESTER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
carbondaletimes.com

Loretta "Marge" Margery Arnold of Marion

Loretta "Marge" Margery Arnold, 87, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2022, at Herrin Hospital surrounded by family. Marge was born in Monmouth, IL on November 19, 1934, to Loretta and James Leary. She was the only girl out of four siblings and she often laughingly referred to herself as "Dad's Favorite!" Marge's family owned many businesses, but the one that really mattered in her life was the Monmouth Hotel in the 1950s (currently the Monmouth Post Office). That's where she met the love of her life, Ronald Arnold from Springfield, who was in town expanding the General Telephone Systems in Monmouth. In 1959, they were married at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Marge quickly converted from the "Family Cubs Club" to a Cardinal fan. This made for very interesting and enthusiastic family gatherings throughout the years!
MARION, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Doctor joins regional neurosurgery practice

Neurosurgery of St. Louis, which serves both side of the bi-state area, announced the addition of a board-certified neurosurgeon with ties to the region. Neill M. Wright, MD, who has received national and international recognition as a cervical spine surgeon, comes to NSL with more than 20 years of experience and has performed more than 2,500 cervical spine surgeries thus far in his career. His goal in joining NSL is to improve how cervical spine disorders are evaluated and treated in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Search for missing teen in New Douglas, Illinois

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois. Local power companies prepare for potential summer …. How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms …. Cori Bush pushes for government funding of food company. Science Center previews Jurassic World: Dominion. Organization celebrates 100 years by making more...
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
showmeinstitute.org

Something Is Rotten in the County of Perry

I support the privatization of many government services; I wrote an entire paper on it. I know you’ve all read that paper several times, but here’s the link if you need a refresher. In many cases, privatizing services—either by sale, contracting, or other options—can lead to better service...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

Godfrey man faces cannabis charge

EDWARDSVILLE - A Godfrey man has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Hasaun S. Hobbs, 26, of Godfrey, was charged June 6 with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department. According to court document, on June 5 Hobbs allegedly had more than 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver.
GODFREY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy