Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reveals He 'Almost Died' Of Stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman greets people at a campaign stop in Greensburg on May 10. He is due to face Republican Mehmet Oz in the general election. (Photo: Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

John Fetterman , the Democratic Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, revealed on Friday that he “almost died” of a stroke he suffered days before the May 17 primary election.

Fetterman, who currently serves as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, broke the news as part of a longer statement designed to both reassure the public that his recovery is proceeding apace and to warn others against ignoring warning signs about their health.

He recounted learning in 2017 that he had atrial fibrillation, a chronic heart condition, after seeking medical attention for swelling in his feet. But Fetterman failed to “follow up” with doctors about his condition, according to the candidate. Specifically, Fetterman admitted that he stopped taking blood thinners that his doctor had prescribed.

“Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well,” he said. “As a result, I almost died. I want to encourage others to not make the same mistake.”

Fetterman, who is 6 feet, 8 inches, lost a significant amount of weight in recent years. He mistakenly believed that weight loss and exercise would be “enough” to replace proper medical care, he said in the statement.

“Of course it wasn’t,” he said.

Fetterman also attached a letter from his cardiologist, Ramesh Chandra, attesting that Fetterman is fit to continue running for Senate.

“If he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he’ll be fine,” Chandra wrote after a follow-up examination Thursday. “If he does what I’ve told him, and I do believe that he is taking his recovery and his health very seriously this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem.”

In addition to atrial fibrillation, Fetterman has cardiomyopathy, according to Chandra, who first treated Fetterman when he sought attention for his swollen feet in 2017. Cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart has difficulty pumping blood to the rest of the body. That is why doctors decided to perform surgery on Fetterman to implant a pacemaker device.

Fetterman suffered the stroke on May 13 and underwent the pacemaker surgery on May 17.

The stroke and surgery kept him off the campaign trail in the final days of the primary race.

Fetterman nonetheless trounced Rep. Conor Lamb, his chief Democratic opponent. Gisele Barreto Fetterman, his wife, stood in for the Senate candidate at his victory party outside Pittsburgh on May 17.

Fetterman, who left the hospital on May 22, is due to face Mehmet Oz, a cardiac surgeon and former TV host, in the general election. Oz’s chief Republican rival, hedge fund founder Dave McCormick, conceded the GOP nomination to Oz on Friday toward the end of a recount that showed Oz’s lead holding.

Fetterman did not specify when he plans to return to the campaign trail.

“It’s frustrating ― all the more so because this is my own fault ― but bear with me, I need a little more time. I’m not quite back to 100% yet, but I’m getting closer every day.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.