Decades after “The Waltons” came to an end, Mary McDonough reflects on the romances that her character, Erin Walton, had in the classic TV series. While chatting with her former “The Waltons” co-star, Judy Norton, McDonough recalls her character’s romances. “So the first romance of course was in ‘The Fawn,’ McDonough states. “The little boy from school who brought Erin flowers at the very end, and he was very sweet. But I was horrified, absolutely mortified, to have any kind of a love interest at all. And I was very young. It made me very nervous. It was really, really scary.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO