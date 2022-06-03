Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman
Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder After Intentionally Causing Crash. Louisiana – On June 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop G arrested 52-year-old Earl Lewis IV of Cotton Valley, Louisiana. Lewis was wanted on a fugitive warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder. The investigation began on May 5, 2022, when Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 near LA Hwy 9 in Bienville Parish. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling west on I-20 when it ran off the road and overturned.
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver that Struck and Killed Bicyclist on LA 1126. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 1126 just west of Farm Supply Road in Jefferson Davis Parish. Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, died in the crash. Hughes was riding his bicycle east on LA 1126 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling east. After colliding with Hughes, the vehicle fled the scene.
Three Arrests for DWI on the Water Reported by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. On June 6, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that three subjects were arrested in St. Martin, St. Mary, and Calcasieu parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead. Louisiana – On June 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road on May 1, 2022. Emily Ledet, 20, was killed in the crash, as was her infant child, Khalil Ledet. Emily Ledet was nine months pregnant at the time of the accident. Before the mother died from her injuries, medical personnel were able to deliver Khalil Ledet.
Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440. Louisiana – On the morning of June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. Caisen Williams, a one year old from Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 440. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. The Chevrolet became airborne and overturned after leaving the roadway. Caisen was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Duson Police Department has led to Police Chief Kip Judice calling in extra help from the sheriff's offices in Acadia and Lafayette parishes, as well as Louisiana State Police.
Deputy-Involved Shooting Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police in Terrebonne Parish. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 4, 2022, that on June 3, 2022, shortly before midnight, LSP was asked by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies. The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations. The initial investigation revealed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of narcotics activity at a residence in the 300 block of Grace Street around 11:00 p.m. As deputies arrived at the house, 18-year-old Joshua Babin of Houma approached the door holding a firearm. A deputy ordered Babin to drop the firearm, but he instead pointed it at the deputy. As a result, a deputy discharged their service weapon and struck Babin.
FRANKLINTON, La. — A 1-year-old boy died in a car crash this morning. Louisiana State Police say the toddler wasn't strapped into his car seat and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. Police officials say the driver was going west...
WALKER - A girl was airlifted from the woods Monday afternoon when she activated the SOS feature on her phone. Livingston firefighters helped to find the girl, who had "severe puncture wounds," that could be from a snake bite. The condition of the victim has not been released.
A man charged with murder and aggravated assault in separate incidents was extradited to the Wilkinson County Jail on Thursday, Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said. Jaccory Carr, 24, is expected to appear before Woodville Municipal Court Judge Lee Dixon and Centerville Municipal Court Judge Katie Boone on Monday for the charges. Carr is a suspect in a May 5 murder in Centreville and a May 10 shooting in Woodville.
GRAY, La. (BRPROUD) – A 14-year-old girl is missing from Gray, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Akniya La’Naye Domangue left her home without permission. She was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. on June 3. Domangue is 4’11″ and weighs 120...
For the next half-hour or so my life would take a turn, though not the turn I had expected. I was waiting in traffic at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Carrolton Street in Metairie for the left-turn signal. This is a turn I make practically every day, but it was not going to be so easy this day. The turn arrow came on but the car in front of me did not move. I gave it a few seconds and then honked. By this time the drivers behind me had gotten impatient and there was a chorus of honkers. I looked around to see in someone had left the vehicle but saw no one. Then the light changed its cycle back to red. I realized that once the arrow came back, I might have to work myself around the car.
One man is dead and two other people, including a juvenile, injured Sunday when a motorcycle collided with a car Sunday. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the collision occurred on Sunday at 11:25 a.m. Officers with the Picayune Police Department were dispatched to Highway 43 South and Frontage Road in reference to a car versus motorcycle collision.
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of I-220. An unidentified driver was killed in this crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2018 Ram pickup west in the I-20 eastbound travel lanes. The Ram collided head-on with the Ford, causing both vehicles to exit the road. The Ram caught fire as a result of the crash.
If I asked you: What is the main ingredient a vehicle needs to keep moving?. The simple answer to that would be, you guessed it, gasoline. Without gasoline, a vehicle cannot continue to keep moving, which is what one alleged car thief was trying to do recently after allegedly stealing a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Florida.
Louisiana Man Wanted for Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s House With People Inside. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Louisiana man wanted for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house on the morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann. Melvin Hendricks, 52, is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His last known address was in the 2300 block of Licciardi Lane in Violet, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A home in Baton Rouge is considered a total loss after firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a blaze around 12:10 a.m. Monday. The Prairieville Fire Department joined the St. George Fire Department at a home in the 25900 block of Kendalwood Dr. Firefighters found a fully […]
An employee of a New Iberia grocery store is in the hospital after police say two shoplifting suspects struck the employee with a car. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at the Rouses on East Admiral Doyle Drive. According to New Iberia Police Department Captain Leland...
