6-03-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

(Grand Forks, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a car caught fire, then exploded in Grand Forks early Sunday morning. The Grand Forks Police Department says that at approximately 3:15 a.m, officers were dispatched to 2500 block of Knight Drive for a vehicle fire. When they arrived, authorities found a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot. Then, the vehicle’s gas tanked exploded while officers were on scene causing a loud sound that could be heard for several blocks.
