Cass County, ND

6-03-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

By Jacob Garramone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article13:36 - Ben Prather Cass County Vector Control...

Roers Construction files permit application for Roosevelt Townhome project

(Fargo, ND) -- After weeks of arguing and even a contract put in default by the City of Fargo, it appears Roers Construction is ready to continue work in the Roosevelt Neighborhood. Jim Roers, President of Roers Construction and Development, has announced that the business has filed an application for...
FARGO, ND
Cass County in-person early voting begins today

(Cass County, ND) -- In-person voting is officially underway in Cass County. You can find voting locations in locations listed below... Arthur / Hunter: Northern Cass School: 16021 18th St SE, Hunter ND 58048. Casselton: Casselton Days Inn: 2050 Governors Dr, Casselton ND 58012. Fargo: Atonement Lutheran Church: 4601 University...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Concealed carry opinion expected from SCOTUS

(Washington, DC) -- A person's right to carry a handgun in public is at the center of a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The case stems from a New York law that requires people to have a special reason if they want to carry a handgun outside their homes - it can't just be that they want to carry for self-defense. Some argue that's too restrictive and it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
CASS COUNTY, ND
6-04-22 America's Land Auctioneer

America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by North Dakota farmers Gerald Melvin and Randy Melvin from Buffalo, North Dakota. Randy Melvin explains the benefits of Federal Crop Insurance and explains why farmers would much rather plant and harvest a crop than rely on the Preventative Planting Provision of Federal Crop Insurance.
BUFFALO, ND
Cass County, ND
Hornbachers President: Rising oil costs increase grocery prices

(Fargo, ND) -- Prices at the pump aren't the only everyday item increasing due to rising oil costs, according to one regional expert. Hornnbacher's President Matt Lieseth spoke with The Flag's Steve Hallstrom on The Nightly Review with Tom Tucker about rising prices, and correlated oil price increases to higher costs in stores across the country.
FARGO, ND
New citizens to be welcomed at Fargo Naturalization Ceremony

(Fargo, ND) -- Just over 120 new U.S. citizens are set to be welcomed in North Dakota. The candidates come from 40 countries and live across the state. Each has completed a yearlong process that included an exam. Ceremonies are set for June 8th and 9th at North Dakota State...
FARGO, ND
Fargo Firefighters respond to structure fire at Quality Concrete building

(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at a business building in South Fargo Monday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says crews were dispatched to 4151 38th Street South at 8:12 a.m. The building has multiple business tenants and the smoke was discovered by an employee arriving to work.
FARGO, ND
Director of Public Safety for MSUM running for Moorhead City Council

(Moorhead, MN) -- A former Moorhead Police Officer and current Director of Public Safety at MSUM has announced his candidacy for Moorhead City Council. In a statement released to WDAY Radio, Ryan Nelson announced his bid for Moorhead's First Ward Council seat. Prior to working at MSUM, Nelson served in...
MOORHEAD, MN
Car catches fire, explodes in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a car caught fire, then exploded in Grand Forks early Sunday morning. The Grand Forks Police Department says that at approximately 3:15 a.m, officers were dispatched to 2500 block of Knight Drive for a vehicle fire. When they arrived, authorities found a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot. Then, the vehicle’s gas tanked exploded while officers were on scene causing a loud sound that could be heard for several blocks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Brainerd man hurt in Polk County motorcycle crash

(Fosston, MN) -- A Brainerd man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle in Polk County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Michael Halverson was headed southbound on County Road 4 around 6:43 p.m. when he entered a ditch, then rolled the motorcycle. Halverson was taken to Bagley Hospital...
POLK COUNTY, MN
Moorhead man arrested after fight with workers at Downtown Fargo bar

(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man was arrested following a bar fight at a downtown Fargo bar early Sunday. Police were called around 2 a.m. to a disturbance between patrons and Fort Noks staff members. During the disturbance, police say one staff member had a portion of his finger bit off and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Two other staff members also suffered injuries but refused medical treatment.
FARGO, ND
Matt Bauman is Joining the NDSU Strength and Conditioning Staff

On Monday the North Dakota State University athletic department announced the hiring of Matt Bauman as assistant strength and conditioning coach. Bauman will work with the Bison football team. He is replacing Eric Perkins who previously held the role and will work alongside Jim Kramer, assistant athletic director for athletic performance.
FARGO, ND

