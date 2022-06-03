6-03-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

(Washington, DC) -- A person's right to carry a handgun in public is at the center of a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The case stems from a New York law that requires people to have a special reason if they want to carry a handgun outside their homes - it can't just be that they want to carry for self-defense. Some argue that's too restrictive and it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

