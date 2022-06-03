6-03-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

(Fargo, ND) -- Delays in building your home come from a variety of sources, on top of workforce and supply chain shortages, according to a local general contractor. Mike Schonert, a General Contractor with Thorsteinson & Sons Construction, says recent weather is impacting job sites, but not to the extent one might think.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
(West Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Fair Association wants to expand its campground facilities. Officials presented a plan Monday to the West Fargo City Commission to see if an ordinance amendment could be made for an expanded stand-alone campground. The plan would nearly triple the number of campsites at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.
(Fargo, ND) -- After weeks of arguing and even a contract put in default by the City of Fargo, it appears Roers Construction is ready to continue work in the Roosevelt Neighborhood. Jim Roers, President of Roers Construction and Development, has announced that the business has filed an application for...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- New Approach North Dakota is holding a weekend drive thru petition event downtown in Fargo, in the West parking lot of Tochi Products. “It’s been phenomenal. We have about a 100 signatures here, we’ve only been here about three hours. The reception has been all good, the community really feels excited about it,” said Bradley Foster, New Approach North Dakota.
(Harwood, ND) -- The town of Harwood is looking at possible infrastructure projects due to expansions in the F-M area, say Cass County and town officials. Harwood Mayor Blake Hankey says he is speaking with Cass County Engineer Jason Benson about the direction Fargo and West Fargo are looking to expand. Both officials believe the cities will begin building north.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One FPN Gaming employee arrived to find smoke coming from the building Monday morning. While the business is preparing for wedding season, employees were hoping for the best Monday after learning of a break-in and fire. “Donny, our operations manager for Power Play DJ,...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is investigating an unlicensed home daycare provider. Several parents have come forward and are working with detectives. Although police say they are not able to release specific details of the open investigation, they have confirmed with Valley News...
(West Fargo, ND) -- In his first run for a public office, one of the West Fargo School Board candidates is honing in on some unsettling trends he's noticed in the District as main reasons to throw his hat in the ring in the upcoming election. Parent and former Higher...
“We are getting it figured out,” is how Morris City Manager Blaine Hill described the aftermath of a major storm on May 12. “The storm response was awesome, which is the number one thing that we plan for.”. Hill brought up the storm and resulting damage at the...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Summer fun is great, but doctors want you to be aware of tickborne illnesses. Ticks can get onto your skin when you’re around many trees or high grass. They can carry Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Symptoms can include fever, chills, aches and rashes,...
— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
(Fargo, ND) -- Just over 120 new U.S. citizens are set to be welcomed in North Dakota. The candidates come from 40 countries and live across the state. Each has completed a yearlong process that included an exam. Ceremonies are set for June 8th and 9th at North Dakota State...
(Fargo, ND) -- Prices at the pump aren't the only everyday item increasing due to rising oil costs, according to one regional expert. Hornnbacher's President Matt Lieseth spoke with The Flag's Steve Hallstrom on The Nightly Review with Tom Tucker about rising prices, and correlated oil price increases to higher costs in stores across the country.
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at a business building in South Fargo Monday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says crews were dispatched to 4151 38th Street South at 8:12 a.m. The building has multiple business tenants and the smoke was discovered by an employee arriving to work.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 11:30 AM, crews were dispatched to a fire at Hardee’s at 1213 47th Street. Everyone was evacuated by the time crews arrived. The fire is currently under investigation. Crews remained on the scene for more than 90 minutes.
(Park Rapids, MN) -- A 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and five others, including a child, had non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a car waiting to make a left turn was rear-ended by a minivan. The car then crossed into the opposing lane and was hit head-on by an S-U-V.
PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation. That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
PINE POINT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, MN just after 10 pm last night. Pine Point is about 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. The victim, 44-year old Brian J. Bloom...
BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
Comments / 0