The minimum wage in Chicago will increase on July 1 for both non-tipped and tipped workers. The latter group includes the city’s restaurant servers and bartenders. The “sub-minimum” hourly wage for tipped workers at small businesses (4-20 employees) will increase to $8.70; at large businesses (21 or more employees), it will rise to $9.24, according to a news release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. Wages for non-tipped employees at larger businesses will land at $15.40, while those at smaller businesses can expect $14.50.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO