22 Really, Really Good Things The Internet Blessed Us With This Week

By Syd Robinson
 3 days ago

Alice Yoo / BuzzFeed

1. Firstly, this cat wished all his LGBTQ+ friends a HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!!!!!!!!!! 🌈🌈🌈 Meow meow!!!

he said “gay rights” 🏳️‍🌈

@weirdlilguys 03:09 PM - 01 Jun 2022

2. This little girl deserved ALL 👏 THE 👏 ICE 👏 CREAM!!!!!!!!! 👏

at work today i served a little girl some ice cream, and her mom says “honey, what do u say?” And she looks me dead in the eyes and says “I love u” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

@NourAbadiii 04:20 PM - 14 May 2022

3. This possum checked in with everybody!!!

Reddit / reddit.com

4. This lil' seal pup flashed us a lil' sealy smile!!!!!!!!!

😌😛

@Shbloing 01:51 PM - 30 May 2022

5. Indiana here enjoyed the sweet, snuggly comfort of napping in the highly coveted Dachshund Sandwich™!!!!!!!!!!

This is Indiana, Harlow and Reese. Harlow only sleeps well in the center of a dachshund sandwich. Thankfully, Indiana and Reese are always available. 14/10 for all

@dog_rates 10:53 PM - 01 Jun 2022

6. This woman got some pretty amazing news:

I first applied for an affordable housing voucher in 1993.I finally got a call back in 2004 to tell me my son who just graduated high school couldn’t be on my lease.Today in 2022 I finally got a letter telling me I made it to the top of the waiting list. I have no words.

@taylorfor20th 07:26 PM - 31 May 2022

7. Someone uncovered the first photograph of a cat EVER TAKEN!!! Like, EVUH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The First ever photo of Cat in history 1880 !!

@michaelscat2 03:11 PM - 02 Jun 2022

8. This fawn cuddled amongst the flowers!!!!!!!!!!!

Reddit / reddit.com

9. This family group chat popped off thanks to Grammy and this weird lil' frog butt:

woke up in a 10 person group chat from my grandma with just this text

@helen 04:16 PM - 30 May 2022

10. This chair was, indeed, ✨definitely not haunted✨:

That's definitely something a haunted chair would say..

@hwardcowan 05:20 PM - 01 Jun 2022

11. This kitters was disoriented by the sedative powers of ✨the weighted blanket✨:

Reddit / reddit.com

12. This woman lent a hand to another woman who needed it 🥺💕:

Reddit / reddit.com

13. Frank here enjoyed his first EVER Pup Cup™!!!!!!!!!!!!

This is Frank. He just got his first ever pup cup. The experience was everything he thought it would be and more. 12/10 give him a moment

@dog_rates 07:26 PM - 02 Jun 2022

14. This lil' bean embraced his true potential!!!!!!!!!!!

@weirdlilguys 02:03 PM - 29 May 2022

15. This spouse knew that the little things are actually the big things 💕💕💕:

Reddit / reddit.com

16. This cat pleaded to the almighty Ring camera for entrance!!!!!!!!!

@memesiwish 01:25 PM - 29 May 2022

17. This husband had his social media priorities straight:

I recently learned that my husband only opens instagram once every 4-6 weeks to check our local ice cream parlor's flavor of the month......it is just....an ice cream flavor checker for him....amazing

@RachelFeltman 06:24 PM - 02 Jun 2022

18. He CHOMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

We only rate dogs. This is a Chaotic House Piranha. Please watch your feet he's really unpredictable. Thank you... 12/10 would still pet

@dog_rates 11:12 PM - 31 May 2022

19. We enjoyed a nice glass of Gato Negro:

@weirdlilguys 02:04 AM - 29 May 2022

20. This guy had the right idea!!!!!!!!!!

Just saw a man park, walk into a movie theater, walk out two minutes later with a large popcorn and a fountain soda, get in his car, and drive away. A hero of our time.

@adalva 11:27 PM - 27 May 2022

21. This kitten basked in his ABUNDANCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!

He has it all, but at what cost?

@HutCat 02:46 PM - 01 Jun 2022

22. And lastly, this pupperino smiled lovingly at their human. 🥺💖 That's all!!!

Reddit / reddit.com

