SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A 32-year-old woman from Oregon tragically died Monday after slipping while climbing Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office coordinated three separate rescue efforts Monday in the area of Avalanche Gulch on Mount Shasta involving five injured climbers, all of whom were airlifted to nearby hospitals. Of the five injured climbers, one was fatally injured.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO