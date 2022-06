GREENACRES, Fla. (WPEC) — The man accused of killing two people in Greenacres told investigators he planned to kill a third, but ran out of bullets. William Vazquez, 47, is accused of gunning down 20-year-old Marcos Cordova and 15-year-old Luis Rodriguez at a home along Fleming Avenue early Thursday morning.

