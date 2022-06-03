ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Alberts, Nebraska working on binder full of ideas for Memorial Stadium renovation

By Sam McKewon Omaha World-Herald
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago

The binder, perhaps 4 inches thick, sat on the corner of Trev Alberts’ desk. He picked it up and thumbed through it, joking that he’d better keep it away from a reporter.

It’s where a lot of the plans for a Memorial Stadium overhaul reside.

Nine months after embarking on a robust campaign of honesty about Nebraska’s football home, and three months after releasing results of an exhaustive fan survey, Alberts has convened a committee – one that includes outside experts and meets every three weeks – to work on renovation plans.

NU’s not ready to unveil its recommendations, Alberts said in his office on Tuesday, but the binder has the start of “solutions to our problems.”

“We have a draft of ideas that are – different,” Alberts said “Potentially disruptive in some areas. But as we think about the future, in tandem with some of these changes that are happening in our industry, it would a wise time to take a look at some of the changes with the fan experience.”

The massive survey, which received more than 21,000 respondents, covered every actual or potential aspect of attending a game – alcohol, hospitality, restrooms, the video production, Wi-Fi service. Alberts said NU has done exhaustive research, too, on the roughly 90,000 seats in the stadium. How wide each seat is. How much “tread depth” exists on each. How many donor dollars are tied to each number on a bench or comfy chair in a suite.

Then, Nebraska is examining those seats through the lenses of comfort, access to those seats, equity in affordable pricing for multiple tiers of fans, how improving a bench seat might affect capacity, and the impact of capacity changes on the overall business model.

In the survey 77% of fans marked improved seat comfort among their priorities.

“It’s pretty fair to say that having seatbacks in as many seats as you possibly can is a great idea,” Alberts said. He stopped short of giving a number of eventual seatbacks, although any stadium renovation is bound to include more of them.

The challenge for Nebraska, Alberts said, is the south end zone – known for decades as “South Stadium,” for its held NU’s locker room, coaches’ offices and media interview area. Those have moved over to the Tom and Nancy Osborne Complex in North Stadium. Now, in South Stadium, there are classrooms and offices.

“We can do some immediate things in a ‘Phase I’,” Alberts said, referring to other parts of the stadium, “and then we can do some longer term stuff that takes a little bit more thought because you have academic programming in South Stadium.

“You have the majority of fans sitting in end zones. When you start disrupting the whole thing, how does that impact things long-term.”

NU has already made one cosmetic change – the Memorial Stadium turf, now a dark green instead of the two-tone green look that was meant to emulate mowing patterns in grass from the Devaney era but gave the playing surface a cartoonish, doormat appeal. Nebraska also will not be handing out red balloons this season due a helium shortage.

As other changes emerge, Alberts said, the fan survey will be a guiding light.

“We were sincere about that survey,” Alberts said. “I heard some comments, ‘they did a survey but their plan’s already done.’ That wasn’t the case. Our fan base, which has always been a differentiator and critical to Nebraska’s success, will be more important than ever before.”

Notes:

>>While NU won’t supply red balloons at home football games, stadium personnel won’t prevent fans from bringing balloons into games, Alberts said. Some other entity could provide them.

>>Nebraska has raised $111 million for the “Go Big” football facility project; Alberts wants NU to reach $115 million. Construction is “progressing,” Alberts said. He praised Hausmann Construction, which is building the facility just east of Memorial Stadium, for its efforts in keeping the project on track.

>>Alberts said he and Nebraska is not planning a mid-June “Big Red Blitz” public fan tour like the ones NU held in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Last year, Husker coaches fanned out in northeastern, central and Western Nebraska – conspicuously avoiding Omaha – and talking to much smaller crowds of people than had attended the 2018 and 2019 events. Frost and others are doing fan outreach at specific, private events, Alberts said; last week, he and Frost met with boosters in Dallas.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNB Local4

Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. Daehling purchased his ticket at at the U-Stop at 8231 O St. in Lincoln. The ticket contained five plays for the June 5 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 11, 18, 24 and 35.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker baseball’s Cam Chick enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker baseball’s Cam Chick has chosen to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The senior made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday. It comes days after Chick announced that he would forgo his last year of eligibility and finish out...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from key in-state OT for class of 2023

Nebraska is putting in the work on the in-state recruiting trial, and Scott Frost and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Monday. This time, the commitment comes from offensive tackle Brock Knutson out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 lbs., Knutson committed to the Huskers over offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Colorado State and Kansas, among others.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Stadium#Football Games#American Football#Nu#Wi Fi
The Exponent

From Oklahoma to Omaha, Jack Payne became the voice of the CWS

OMAHA -- My gosh, where do you even begin with Jack Payne?. In the booth with Lyell Bremser during the Game of the Century? Courtside calling Creighton games with Bob Gibson? At Husker football practice conducting an interview with Bob Devaney ... until the combustible coach repeatedly ordered him to stop recording so he could colorfully shout instructions? “I had the darndest time editing that tape,” Payne later said.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kearney Hub

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Keller Joins Huskers Women's Basketball as Assistant

The Nebraska women's basketball program has added a talented and experienced assistant coach with the hiring of Jessica Keller, Husker Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Monday, June 6. Keller comes to Nebraska after spending five seasons as an assistant at Illinois State, including two seasons as the associate head...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Theiler makes professional baseball debut

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Andy Theiler (SR/Arlington, Neb.) completed his collegiate baseball career two weeks ago for Doane University and on Friday he began a new chapter as he signed his first professional contract, joining the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Theiler was added to the Saltdogs’ roster as they made a trip to Canada to take on Winnipeg and he started in center field.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Bank of Doniphan gets new owner effective Tuesday

MCCOOK — MNB Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of MNB Bank, headquartered in McCook, announced its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares, Inc. has been approved and the purchase transaction will be completed Tuesday, June 7. The acquisition agreement will bring Bank of Doniphan locations in Hastings, Grand Island...
MCCOOK, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
1011now.com

COVID-19 latest in Lincoln 6/6/22

An 18-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges following the O Street crash that killed two people and injured 20 others over Memorial Day weekend. One of Lincoln’s most popular summer events will be returning for its 31st year at the Sheldon Museum of Art. Ozzie Smith visits Lincoln, plays...
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy